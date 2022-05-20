ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing Art Festival returns for 59th year

By Tianna Jenkins
 4 days ago
This weekend you can grab your family or friends and check out the East Lansing Art Festival . With more than 170 artists, there's a lot to enjoy.

The festival is free and will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

"Some folks come down and act like it's a day at the gallery. Some folks come down for the festival atmosphere with food and just to enjoy the performances and some folks are just coming down and catch up with their friends," said Art Festival and Art Initiatives Coordinator Heather Majano.

They will be blocking off downtown streets for people to enjoy the festival.

"Albert Avenue from the Albert Avenue parking garage, you'll still be able to access the garage all the way down to Bailey Street. And then M.A.C will be blocked off from the entrance to the Marriott you'll still be able to get into the Marriott up to Grand River," Majano said.

You can check out some fine art or buy some from a wide range of artists .

"There's the emerging artists who are new and up and coming. And then there are ceramic artists, painters, graphics, printmakers sculpture, metal, wood, everything," Majano said.

If you're a food truck lover, trucks will be stationed in the food court down in the Bailey lots. And every year they try to have something new.

"This year we have the opportunity to try a few new things. With the virtual reality art that the GL Reality Labs is providing for us at Fountain Square, the floral art installation that we'll be having down on the corner of Division and Albert by Sparrow Bloom Co," Majano said.

Plenty of opportunities for selfies and they also have two murals going up at the same time.

"We've got the groovy opportunities mural under the division garage, and then first class down on the other end by Ndubsi Okoye That's going up as well," Majano said.

Joan Bambery is the lead designer and artist for Groovy Opportunity.

"Groovy Opportunity is a long standing mural project that was started when the city of East Lansing really wanted to encourage more participation in the arts, widespread in the community, encourage new voices, new perspectives, really just kind of give a kick to the arts culture," Bambery said.

Bambery says besides their smiling faces this weekend people will get a chance to see them putting a few finishing touches on the murals.

"Edging this black here, putting this glue here. We might go in three or two extra if we feel jazzy," Bambery said. "I look forward to the long-term effect it has as it stands here and gets worn down as people get new editions of it. New interpretations, new people come in. Stories are passed as people meet their future husbands and wives in front of the wall."

This is a rain or shine event so dress appropriately.

