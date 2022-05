A 14-year-old Wenatchee girl is dead after being swept away on the fast-moving Entiat River Sunday afternoon near the Lake Creek Campground. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jason Reinfeld said that over 40 rescuers responded to the area about 28 miles up Entiat River Road around 4:15 pm for a report of a girl that had been washed away. A 20-year-old man was also stranded in the middle of the river, clinging to a rock.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO