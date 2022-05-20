ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

What’s The Scoop recognized by Hershey’s

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mitvr_0flC1ENv00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Friday a Terre Haute ice cream shop was recognized for its sales and marketing efforts.

What’s The Scoop , received ‘The Golden Scoop Award’ from Hershey’s Ice Cream.

The eatery, which serves Hershey’s Ice Cream was one of nine in the state of Indiana to receive the award.

To celebrate the shop is offering a Golden Scoop Ice Cream which is vanilla, drizzled in locally-farmed honey with crunch peanuts.

The shop is open until 7:32 p.m. Friday night and opens on Saturday from noon to 7:32 p.m. it’s located in the lobby of Top Guns at the intersection of 7th Street and US 41.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Rise ‘n Roll named overall fan favorite in national donut contest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — An Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut was named the Overall Fan Favorite in the Underground Donut Tour‘s Greatest Donut Contest. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the contest that pitted 160 donut shops […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Banks of the Wabash making its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual favorite ten day event is making its return to Fairbanks Park The 40th annual Banks of the Wabash Festival begins May 26 at 6 p.m. Different specials will be going on throughout the event. On Thursday all rides will cost one ticket per person. On Memorial Day the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Memorial 5K marks a decade of running

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The 10th annual Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Memorial 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run are coming soon. The event will take place between Deming and Dobbs parks on Monday, May 30 with registration beginning at 7 a.m. at the Torner Center. The fun run will begin at 8:40 a.m. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Culver’s Terre Haute planning second location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute could soon be getting a second Culver’s restaurant. An application sent to the Vigo County Area Planning Department shows that Culver’s Terre Haute is hoping to develop a Culver’s at the Fairgrounds subdivision on a parcel of land at 3901 U.S. Highway 41 owned by the Wabash Valley […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terre Haute, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Restaurants
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Terre Haute, IN
Lifestyle
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
WISH-TV

Home of late Indianapolis philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg for sale

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The historic property once owned by Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg is for sale. The four acre property, located at 9950 Spring Mill Road in Carmel, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sunroom overlooking an in-ground pool. The Eiteljorg home has much history, including original carvings on multiple fireplaces.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Registration for Open Arms 5k going on now

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There is still time to sign up for the 10th Annual Open Arms 5K Run/Walk set for Saturday, June 4 at the Worthington Town Park. There will be a competitive 5K walk, as well as a 1-mile family run/walk. The in-town course begins and ends at the Worthington Town Park. The […]
WORTHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rubber duck season officially underway in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Monday was the opening day of “rubber duck season” in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Catholic Charities says this year’s Rubber Duck Regatta is presented by Kroger and involves releasing thousands of rubber ducks into the Wabash River for a race to Fairbanks Park. The winner gets a $10,000 cash […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Golden Scoop Ice Cream#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Tulip Tree Creamery

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Laura Davenport, from Tulip Tree Creamery on the city’s northwest side of Indianapolis. “Farmer’s markets just started within the last two weeks. We do Carmel, Broad Ripple, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTWO/WAWV

Robert Ballou wins Hulman Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Robert Ballou won the Hulman Classic on Sunday evening at the Action Track. Ballou passed race leader Logan Seavey right before a caution with six laps remaining. He held on after the restart to take the checkered flag. Brady Bacon finished 2nd and Seavey was 3rd.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Summer Games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Special Olympics Indiana is excited to bring the summer games to Terre Haute next month. But even with all the excitement, there is a need for volunteers to help run the event. The organization says they will need about 2,000 volunteers, but only about 12% of the available volunteer slots […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise money for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies continued an annual tradition of giving back to the community. Saturday marked the 6th annual “Going Topless for Pink Ride”. All money raised will go towards helping breast cancer survivors. Jeep Owners traveled all across Terre Haute, including on the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union No.157 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Planting and caring for new tomatoes

INDIANAPOLIS — May in Indiana is 500 time, of course. But it's also the month when Hoosier homeowners and gardeners put their new tomato plants in the ground and begin the months-long nurturing process that hopefully results in a bumper crop of sweet fruits in the middle of summer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Union Health dedicates Vern W Fellows Cardiac Rehab Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Union Health Foundation celebrated an expansion and renovation of the Cardiac Rehab Center at Union Hospital in Terre Haute Tuesday. The foundation funded the 540 square foot expansion through a $73,000 grant. They say it will allow for more capacity for both equipment and patients. The expanded center is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy