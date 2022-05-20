What’s The Scoop recognized by Hershey’s

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Friday a Terre Haute ice cream shop was recognized for its sales and marketing efforts.

What’s The Scoop , received ‘The Golden Scoop Award’ from Hershey’s Ice Cream.

The eatery, which serves Hershey’s Ice Cream was one of nine in the state of Indiana to receive the award.

To celebrate the shop is offering a Golden Scoop Ice Cream which is vanilla, drizzled in locally-farmed honey with crunch peanuts.

The shop is open until 7:32 p.m. Friday night and opens on Saturday from noon to 7:32 p.m. it’s located in the lobby of Top Guns at the intersection of 7th Street and US 41.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.