Sumner County, KS

Landfill, recycling center and compost site closed on Memorial Day on May 30

By Cueball
 6 days ago

Sumner Newscow report — Due to the Memorial Day...

Help wanted: Sumner Mental Health Center Children’s Case Manager

Help wanted: Sumner Mental Health Center Children’s Case Manager. Sumner Mental Health Center, a team-oriented community, family-friendly community mental health center located in Wellington, Kansas, has an opening for an energetic, self-motivated Children’s Case Manager to work with children/youth and their families. Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a human service field, along with computer/EMR, writing and communication skills, or an Associate’s Degree with social service experience. Background check required, along with Kansas driver’s license and motor vehicle insurance for use of fleet vehicles. Competitive salary, 403(b) with 10% employer contribution, health/dental/vision/disability/life insurance, Paid Time Off, holidays, and other benefits are available.
WELLINGTON, KS
Wellington Police Notes: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

•12:20 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 900 block E. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •5:17 a.m. Ramon G. Reyes Sr., 90, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for disturbing the peace. •7:41 a.m. Todd L. Graves, 62, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for no seatbelt. •8:01 a.m....
WELLINGTON, KS
(Updated, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.) Former Wellington student Chloe Wilson wins the national championship in the hammer throw

By Rama Peroo, Cowley College specialist — Chloe Wilson, who grew up just down the road from Cowley College in Wellington, came to Cowley with very little throwing experience. Now, two years later, she is getting ready to leave the school as a national champion. With Wilson placing first in the hammer throw she helped the Lady Tigers place 10th at the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Hutchinson. The Tiger men finished in 22nd place out of 35 teams at the national meet.
WELLINGTON, KS
Wellington golf team secures 3rd straight state tournament trophy – finishes 2nd in 4A

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington boys golf team officially became the 2022 Class 4A State Golf Runner-up at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton Tuesday. Due to heavy rainfall, day two was canceled. On Monday, Wellington was trailing Bishop Miege by four team points hoping to mount a comeback on the tournament’s second day. Those hopes were dashed with more than an inch of rain falling over the next 12 hours.
WELLINGTON, KS

