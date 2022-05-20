Landfill, recycling center and compost site closed on Memorial Day on May 30

By Rama Peroo, Cowley College specialist — Chloe Wilson, who grew up just down the road from Cowley College in Wellington, came to Cowley with very little throwing experience. Now, two years later, she is getting ready to leave the school as a national champion. With Wilson placing first in the hammer throw she helped the Lady Tigers place 10th at the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Hutchinson. The Tiger men finished in 22nd place out of 35 teams at the national meet.

