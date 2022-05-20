ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/22: Ky. Republican Party spokesman Sean Southard; Ky. Democratic Chairman Colmon Elridge

By WKYT News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Republican Party spokesman Sean Southard and Kentucky Democratic Chairman Colmon Elridge. The primary election is in the books and the state is now set for the fall campaigns ahead. And while...

WKYT 27

Cameron announces Ky. counties selected for 2022 post-primary election audit

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday the 12 Kentucky counties that have been randomly selected to undergo an election audit. The counties to be audited are Nicholas, Monroe, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, Graves and Grayson. The audit is to see if there were...
WUKY

12 Kentucky counties set to undergo post-election audits

In past years, the attorney general's office has randomly chosen six counties for audit after elections. But with the General Assembly opting to expand that number, Cameron randomly pulled 12 names on slips of paper from a bourbon barrel on Tuesday. The counties set for audit include: Nicholas, Monroe, Graves,...
leoweekly.com

As Primary Voters Move Kentucky’s GOP Farther Right, Will Others Follow?

Tuesday’s primary elections in Kentucky reflected increasing polarization of the two political parties. The Republican Party kept moving right, with the victories of several candidates who campaigned primarily on cultural issues and against government overreach. The Democratic Party kept moving left, with the U.S. Senate primary victory of former...
kentuckytoday.com

A letter to Kentucky Baptists

The Guidepost Solutions Sexual Abuse Task Force Report released Sunday afternoon was heartbreaking and shocking, to say the least. The abuse perpetrated against fellow image-bearers — the fact that those involved in abuse held positions of leadership in Christian ministry, and the fact that the abuse was covered up — speaks to the level of spiritual darkness that was allowed to reign in some Southern Baptist churches and entities. After reading the report, the Lord led me to pray for sexual abuse survivors in a way I never had before. Romans 12:15 reminds us to “weep with those who weep,” and this is a time to grieve with our brothers and sisters in Christ.
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: A closer look at the impact of Casey's law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Earlier this year, Governor Andy Beshear recently signed off on House Bill 362, which is designed to help strengthen Casey's law and people suffering from substance abuse disorders. During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Multimedia journalist Katie Forcade shares why this law matters so much to struggling...
wymt.com

AG’s office: Not currently investigating governor’s office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky attorney general’s office say they are not currently investigating the governor’s office. They claim that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized the purpose for its recent request for information from his administration. It’s the latest twist in an escalating political feud. Beshear...
hazard-herald.com

Biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
clayconews.com

Kentucky Overdose Deaths Are Surging. Here's What I'm Doing to Help Alleviate the Suffering.

Column by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is the Senate Republican Leader. The CDC just released its preliminary estimate for overdose deaths in Kentucky last year, and the news is grim. After surging nearly 50% in 2020, overdose deaths in the Commonwealth increased by more than 13% in 2021, reaching a record of nearly 2,400.
somerset106.com

Senator McConnell Announces Kentucky To Receive Nearly $36 million To Fight Opioid Addiction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $35,912,100 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the State Opioid response grant Program. Senator McConnell said this program directs resources to states with the highest overdose mortality rates, like Kentucky. He said substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding new urgency to our fight against opioid addiction. Senator McConnell said he was proud to secure billions of dollars for programs that help combat drug abuse in this year’s government funding bill. He said our fight against substance abuse is far from over, but the grant gives our state the resources to take a positive step in the right direction. To date, McConnell has helped secure more than $350 million to combat drug abuse in Kentucky.
wvih.com

More Counties In Yellow On COVID-19 Map

Thirty-two counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Six of those counties are Hardin Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now over nine...
