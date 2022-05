This year, Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out grants to school districts to expand summer school throughout the state. The money is for school districts and charters that either haven’t had summer school in the past or have, but didn’t claim specific types of state aid for programs last year. In all, the state has reserved about $20 million for the program, money that will come from federal funding for COVID relief through the American Rescue Plan Act.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO