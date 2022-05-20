“Bloomingdale Community Day is Back! 05/21”

This rental is located at Wisconsin Ave near Woodley Rd. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,990 / 1br – condo w/in-unit washer/dryer & off-street parking (Cathedral Heights) 1 Bed, 1 Bath 6th floor condo for rent in Cathedral Heights, directly across from the National Cathedral. In-unit, private washer and dryer (in bathroom). Central AC/Heat (electric) A low occupancy, quiet building. Owner of the unit for rent is local (in Washington, DC), real person and not a company. Off-street parking (surface parking lot behind building) is available, additional storage (in building’s basement), and secured bicycle storage (in building’s basement). Tenants have access to a roof-top deck w/360 views of DC. Close to Cathedral Commons shops and restaurants. And the best yet….Wegmans is opening nearby later in 2022!
