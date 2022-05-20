ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

“Bloomingdale Community Day is Back! 05/21”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Whether you call it “the secret park” the “cave park” or the “alley park,” Crispus Attucks Park has served as an oasis for the Bloomingdale community for many years for community events, weddings, picnics, or moments...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

KID Museum Opens New Location in Bethesda

Sold out crowds and a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday highlighted the grand opening weekend of the KID Museum‘s new flagship location in Bethesda. Among the ribbon cutting attendees were Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin. County Councilmember Hans Riemer stopped by Sunday and tried his hand at circuit-building.
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

New Vet coming to Logan Circle

Thanks to Noa for sending from the former Outrage space (Outrage now located in one of the retail spaces at the Black Cat up the street) next to Mexicue:. “We’re on a mission to strengthen the human-animal bond through better pet care, and we started with a new approach: urgent care.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Meanwhile on 15th Street, NW

Thanks to Geordan for sending from Logan Circle around 10:15am. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains”. Prince Of Petworth Today...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Yesterday in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Tahera for sending from Dupont Circle Sunday: “Massachusetts Ave Between 21st and 22nd street 4:30.”. It has been 20 days since we last reported a driver flipping their car. Columbia Heights, Dear PoPville, Pets. “To those living in Columbia Heights”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the view of the Cathedral, obviously, and the green paint above the fireplace

This rental is located at Wisconsin Ave near Woodley Rd. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,990 / 1br – condo w/in-unit washer/dryer & off-street parking (Cathedral Heights) 1 Bed, 1 Bath 6th floor condo for rent in Cathedral Heights, directly across from the National Cathedral. In-unit, private washer and dryer (in bathroom). Central AC/Heat (electric) A low occupancy, quiet building. Owner of the unit for rent is local (in Washington, DC), real person and not a company. Off-street parking (surface parking lot behind building) is available, additional storage (in building’s basement), and secured bicycle storage (in building’s basement). Tenants have access to a roof-top deck w/360 views of DC. Close to Cathedral Commons shops and restaurants. And the best yet….Wegmans is opening nearby later in 2022!
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Richmond apartment prices a magnet for D.C. residents moving south

Nearly half of all searches for apartments in Richmond are coming from people outside of the area — and most of those searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C. Why it matters: Median rent has skyrocketed in Richmond — up 22.7% since March 2020 — while the apartment vacancy rate is 4.6%, the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. An influx of new residents means existing Richmonders will see prices continue to climb as inventory shrinks even further.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Show#Crispus#V St
thezebra.org

Goodwin House is Now in the West End After Acquiring The Hermitage

Alexandria, VA- On May 18, 2022 – Goodwin House Inc. (GHI), a not-for-profit regional senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, announced the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community in Alexandria, Va. The community is home to 100 residents, employs more than 100 people and offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Long-term Care. The final sale is expected to be official on August 1, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

4600 Duke Street 417

Gorgeous Newly Renovated One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 827810. UPGRADES and HIGH QUALITY NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! All new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting. Walk-in closet. New vanity and toilet. ALL utilities are INCLUDED in the rent except for phone, internet and cable. No extra fees for parking, gym and amenities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

It’s now Wegmans vs. Lidl in Northwest

Northwest D.C. is getting a Lidl discount grocery store, and it will be right next door to the soon-to-open Wegmans grocery store. Lidl will open a 29,000-square-foot store at 4000 Wisconsin Ave., as part of Donohoe Cos.’ mixed-use redevelopment of office buildings formerly occupied by Fannie Mae. Upton Place will include close to 700 residential units in a six- and an eight-story building. It will include 100,000-square feet of retail and three courtyards.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria schools switch to remote learning due to ongoing power outages

Two Alexandria City Public Schools have switched to virtual classes due to widespread power outages around the city after a storm Sunday night. Alexandria City High School’s King Street campus (ACHS) and Charles Barrett Elementary School have both switched to asynchronous virtual learning, meaning classes are being switched to online rather than in-person.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mommypoppins.com

Best Amusement Parks Near Washington, DC for Kids and Families

Since many of the best amusement parks in the US are located in places where it's warm year-round, like Orlando and Southern California, many DC-area families plan vacations to visit them in fall, winter, and early spring. But come late spring and summer, amusement parks near DC are open and ready to welcome families.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains”

Over the weekend in my Columbia Heights rowhome, sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains unprovoked (2 outside/1 inside) as well as a little in basement toilet/tub. Everything otherwise was draining properly and when it came up you could hear some kind of suction noise. After the rain yesterday,...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to B for sending from Hains Point. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. North Cap Cannot Catch a Break. Prince Of Petworth Today at 7:20pm. Thanks to...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“To those living in Columbia Heights”

When I was unloading the 3 dogs from the car this morning they starting barking at a man on the street. He said he would “shoot the f***” out of them” and that he had a gun in his pocket around 7am this morning. If you’re walking...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy