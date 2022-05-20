Lady Raiders play for state title

The Pungo Christian Academy girls softball team is back in the NCISAA 1A state championship series for the fourth time at Cape Fear Christian Academy in Erwin Friday and Saturday. Cape Fear (17-4) is the top seed, while the Raiders (19-1) are...
Northside, Southside and Washington High School had solid performances at the 1A and 2A state track meets last weekend at North Carolina A & T State University in Greensboro. Washington senior William Reid finished seventh in 110 hurdles (15.74), while sophomore Hailey Broadwell was eighth in the 3200 meters (14:02.35), both with faster times than in the East regional the previous week.
GREENSBORO — An impressive spring season by the Richmond Senior High School boys’ track and field team came to a close on Saturday. Five Raider student-athletes represented Richmond in three different events at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state championship meet. The event was held at North Carolina A&T State University.
The Bath Elementary girls softball team won the Beaufort County Brawl tournament title over Northeastern Elementary, Chocowinity Middle and Pungo Christian Academy. The Pirates are the Inner Banks Conference co-champions with one loss this season. Back Row Left to Right: Alyssa Humphreys, Makayla Kirk, Assistant Coach Daniel Hudson, Abigal Dixon,...
Marlboro County High School senior Caleb Brown signed a letter of intent on Monday in the MCHS media center, surrounded by his family, teammates, friends and coaches, to play basketball at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg. Coach Jermaine Purvis, who helped to coach Brown, said he was proud of Brown.
Recently while umpiring in Greenville, every time the pitcher delivered the ball toward the catcher his hat would fall off. That made me think that the new style that youngsters are wearing their hair today is different from the way we wore ours. Now, do not get me wrong, my own grandsons have long hair just like that pitcher from Greenville and if they pitched their hat would fall off too.
Mr. David Earl Crandall of Grifton, N.C., died May 20, 2022. Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Carmon, Garris, Gorham & Harper Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on hour prior to services. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremations Services, Farmville.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local pool in Wilmington will have some new scenery for swimmers this summer. The Earl Jackson Pool on the northside of Wilmington unveiled 3 new murals honoring the man it’s named after, bringing dozens of neighbors and community leaders out for a dedication ceremony.
Mr. Keon Satterthwaite of Belhaven, N.C., died on May 18, 2022. Celebration of life will be Saturday May 28, 2022 at St. Riddick Missionary Baptist Church, Belhaven. Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary Chapel, 4-7 p.m. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Washington.
Congratulations to the 2022 Nail & Manicuring Technology graduates! On Friday, May 20, they were celebrated in the SCC A-Lobby for their hard work. There were 5 students that completed the certificate program. The students will now move on to take their state licensing exams. View the full album here:
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The acting bug caught Greenville native Adaisha Strong at an early age. Now, you can see her hard work paying off in a new film. WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with Strong about her new movie on BET+ called “A Message from Brianna.” She also discusses what her plans are for directing […]
Sanford, NC – The Central Carolina Community College Louise L. Tuller School of Nursing Associate Degree Nursing program held a Pinning and Candle Lighting Ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14, at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Sanford, N.C. Dr. Barbara Campbell, CCCC Nursing Department...
An Onslow County man took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m shaking,” said Ricky Futrell, of Richlands. “It’s overwhelming.”. Futrell bought the lucky $100 Million...
Effective: 2022-05-23 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Hoke; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in central North Carolina Scotland County in central North Carolina Southeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Eastern Richmond County in central North Carolina Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Biscoe to near Hamlet to near Cheraw State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Maxton and Hoffman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina college student who was killed while riding with a state trooper as part of an internship has filed a wrongful death claim against the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school. Michael Higgins...
Effective: 2022-05-21 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina Southwestern Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Pope AFB, or 8 miles west of Fort Bragg, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Vass, Cameron, Olivia, Pineview, Lemon Springs and Ashley Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mrs. Colleen Eunice Moore Lupton, age 87, a resident of Washington, NC died Monday May 23, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday May 26, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington officiated by Pastor Gillian Pollock. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.
Comments / 0