ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 qualifications moved to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHCww_0flBzQd100

SPEEDWAY — With rain in the forecast Saturday, qualifications for the 106th Indianapolis 500 have been moved up to 11 a.m. in an effort to avoid the rain.

Qualifications were originally scheduled to begin at noon, but with rain in the forecast during the afternoon, IndyCar made the announcement on Friday.

Weather permitting, qualifications will still run through 5:50 p.m. on Saturday and positions 13-33 will be locked in for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

Morning practice will run from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Gates open at 8 a.m.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Comments / 0

Related
indianapolismonthly.com

The IMS’ Long Track Record

THIS SAMPLE, a 14-inch-tall layer cake of asphalt, gravel, and brick, was extracted from Turn 4. It was still undergoing testing in April, a month before the Indianapolis 500. Testing is routine, but not done on an annual basis. The last time a core sample was taken was in fall 2017.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Speedway, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WISH-TV

Dalton Kellett crashes during Indianapolis 500 practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — IndyCar driver Dalton Kellett crashed during practice Monday afternoon. Kellett was okay after the crash, getting out of the car on his own after crashing in turn one. Kellett starts 29th for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. Kellett is currently 26th in the IndyCar standings. He...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indianapolis 500#Indycar
Inside Indiana Business

Back 9 Golf Takes Shape

Just a few miles down the road from Speedway…another west side community in transition. How teeing it up through not only golf, but entertainment and the White River may spur economic development to get the area out of the rough. Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
SPEEDWAY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside Indiana Business

Property Across from IMS Acquired by Penske

Penske Entertainment Corp. has acquired the Speedway Monogramming property across from the main entrance to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on West 16th Street. IMS officials tell our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal the deal allows Penske, which owns IMS, to think about what the track’s “front door” looks like.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st 2022

INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy