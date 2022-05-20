Indy 500 qualifications moved to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday

SPEEDWAY — With rain in the forecast Saturday, qualifications for the 106th Indianapolis 500 have been moved up to 11 a.m. in an effort to avoid the rain.

Qualifications were originally scheduled to begin at noon, but with rain in the forecast during the afternoon, IndyCar made the announcement on Friday.

Weather permitting, qualifications will still run through 5:50 p.m. on Saturday and positions 13-33 will be locked in for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

Morning practice will run from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Gates open at 8 a.m.