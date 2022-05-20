ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

UPDATE: Arrest made following Friday's pizza shop shooting in Owing Mills

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
UPDATE: Following Friday's shooting inside of a pizza shop in Owings Mills, investigators arrested and identified 30-year-old Joseph D. Carter.

Carter has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and felony firearm use. He is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

Police responded to a shooting inside a pizza shop in Owings Mills Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Employees at Vocelli Pizza said the restaurant’s cook shot a 60-year-old delivery driver.

Vocelli’s is located in a strip mall on Reisterstown Road.

Sheila Armstrong, who works at a nearby veterinarian’s office, told WMAR-2 News that her co-workers called 911 after they heard the gunshots.

“It was all quiet. We heard gunshots and we didn’t see anybody,” Armstrong said. “We went in and this poor man, who’s been working there a while, was laying on the ground.”

Police respond to shooting at Owings Mills pizza shop

Armstrong said she walked over to the victim to make sure he was OK.

“He was just lying there gurgling and we’re just hoping he’s OK,” Armstrong said.

Co-workers told WMAR-2 News the delivery driver who was shot was identified as Donald Gallop.

Police said he was shot once.

His family said he was taken to the hospital for surgery.

“I don’t know who shot him, don’t know where he got shot, don’t know how he got shot, but I am grateful, grateful for the miracle, that’s all I can say,” said sister Beatrice Gallop. “For those of us that know the word of prayer and the miracle that can take place through healing, that’s what the family is asking for.”

As for suspected shooting, employees at Vocelli’s said their cook shot Gallop.

Employees said the two were reportedly working alone inside the store the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

Police are investigating, but it is unclear if the shooting was caught on camera.

“That’s what our detectives are currently looking into, any security footage,” said Trae Corbin, with the Baltimore County Police Department. “And if anybody else has seen anything, we ask that they come forward and speak up to detectives.”

Comments / 2

