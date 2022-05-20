ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

COVID cases increasing in Kentucky

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases are starting to tick up in Kentucky. This is following a nationwide trend where some hospitals are starting to fill up again. Laurel County was one of the counties that saw a lot of COVID-19 cases but a low vaccination rate. The...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 4

k105.com

COVID infections, positivity rate up in KY. Deaths, hospitalizations fall.

The number of COVID-19 infections, the positivity rate and rate of occurrence in the commonwealth continue to rise even as deaths and hospitalizations have fallen. During the week ending Sunday, 8,127 new cases were reported (1,161 per day), up 26.2 percent from the 6,443 cases (920 per day) announced the previous week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). Between May 2 and Sunday, 18,527 cases of the virus were reported in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Kentucky Overdose Deaths Are Surging. Here's What I'm Doing to Help Alleviate the Suffering.

Column by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is the Senate Republican Leader. The CDC just released its preliminary estimate for overdose deaths in Kentucky last year, and the news is grim. After surging nearly 50% in 2020, overdose deaths in the Commonwealth increased by more than 13% in 2021, reaching a record of nearly 2,400.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers still trending up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction. According to the state, 8,127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday along with 79 new deaths. The state says the total number of people who have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 15,909.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky birth professional helps tackle baby formula shortage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — As parents nationwide scramble to find baby formula to feed their children, one Kentucky woman is building an online network to find formula. Facebook helping local moms during formula shortage. According to Datasembly, around 40% of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock...
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

Will Ohio and Kentucky suspend the gasoline tax?

CINCINNNATI — A growing number of states are now suspending their gasoline taxes, in an effort to bring down soaring gas prices, currently averaging $4.60 nationwide. Georgia currently has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation because it suspended the state's 29-cent a gallon tax in late March.
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
wymt.com

Free workshops to be offered by Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, The Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands announced it will be offering three free workshops in June. The workshops will be for people interested in bidding on reclamation, revitalization or abatement projects. On June 9, the workshop will be held online via Microsoft Teams....
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Fuel budgets for many Kentucky first responders running on fumes

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Responding to emergencies is getting much more expensive. First responders are seeing their fuel budgets for the year running on fumes. In Lincoln County, Sheriff Curt Folger budgeted $60,000 for fuel in 2021 and $85,000 for 2022. “And by the end of April, we already...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Drivers urged to be cautious of road workers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A construction worker is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while on the job in Jessamine County. It happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning along US 27 at Keane Road. Nicholasville police said the worker was clearing cones in the road when a pickup...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
Eastern Progress

Biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

10 new COVID cases reported in Russell County last week

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 10 new COVID cases were reported in Russell County last week. Russell County’s incidence rate is the 32nd lowest in the state, with a rate of 8 cases per 100,000 population. More than 8,100 cases were reported statewide last week as...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WUKY

Even as coronavirus gains strength again in Kentucky, indicators show it's not sending as many people to the hospital

A quick glance at Kentucky’s community level COVID map shows areas of yellow – that’s medium range – and one county of red creeping in to what was a more reassuring map of green just weeks ago. It’s the map state health officials say represents the best indicator of where the state is and predictor of where it’s headed in the coming weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Senator McConnell Announces Kentucky To Receive Nearly $36 million To Fight Opioid Addiction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $35,912,100 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the State Opioid response grant Program. Senator McConnell said this program directs resources to states with the highest overdose mortality rates, like Kentucky. He said substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding new urgency to our fight against opioid addiction. Senator McConnell said he was proud to secure billions of dollars for programs that help combat drug abuse in this year’s government funding bill. He said our fight against substance abuse is far from over, but the grant gives our state the resources to take a positive step in the right direction. To date, McConnell has helped secure more than $350 million to combat drug abuse in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians expected to travel for holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into Memorial Day weekend, more Kentuckians are looking to head out on the roads despite high gas prices. “A lot of people said, ‘Hey, we’re taking that trip anyway. We’re going to cut that budget elsewhere.’ Today we’re looking at gas prices that are right around the $4.60 mark nationwide. Here in Kentucky, we’re averaging just under 4.30, said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager for AAA of the Bluegrass. “People are cutting the budget in other places but still taking their trips so maybe they won’t dine out quite as much maybe they won’t do as many paid tours whatever it takes.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Cameron announces Ky. counties selected for 2022 post-primary election audit

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday the 12 Kentucky counties that have been randomly selected to undergo an election audit. The counties to be audited are Nicholas, Monroe, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, Graves and Grayson. The audit is to see if there were...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Jif peanut butter recall impacting Kentucky food pantries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak. It’s been linked to certain Jif peanut products made at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington. The company has voluntarily recalled close to 50 different varieties of peanut butter products. More than a dozen illnesses have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana State Police reveal closures due to bikers

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be shutting down parts of roads due to motorcyclists. On May 24, police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while hundreds of motorcyclists stop at Love’s Truck Stop at US 41 and Warrenton Road. […]
INDIANA STATE

