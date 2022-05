LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will remain pretty active this week. Rounds of showers and some thunderstorms will be passing through the region over the coming days. We’ll track a daily threat of rain. That doesn’t mean that we will all see non-stop rain, but we will keep those chances around. Most of Monday’s activity will fall across southern and eastern Kentucky. There will be some light activity around Lexington at times and the overall dreary factor will remain high.

