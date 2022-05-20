ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crisp, Dooly, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Crisp; Dooly; Sumter The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dooly County in central Georgia Southeastern Sumter County in west central Georgia Western Crisp County in central Georgia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Early, or 10 miles southwest of Cordele, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cordele, Vienna, Cobb, Lamar, Fort Early, Drayton, Georgia Veterans Memorial St Pk, Richwood and Raines. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRISP COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until noon CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Daleville to near Taylor, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Fort Rucker, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Haleburg, Memphis, Waterford and Wilson Mill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullock, Macon, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bullock; Macon; Montgomery; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Macon County in southeastern Alabama Eastern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beans Crossroads, or 11 miles south of Union Springs, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tuskegee, Union Springs, Midway, Shorter, Pine Level, Aberfoil, Franklin Field, Lake Tuskegee, Beans Crossroads, Guerryton, Shopton, Davisville, Waugh, Liverpool, Hardaway, Tysonville, Victoryland, Warriorstand, High Ridge and Fort Davis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL

