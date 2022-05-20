Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Crisp; Dooly; Sumter The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dooly County in central Georgia Southeastern Sumter County in west central Georgia Western Crisp County in central Georgia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Early, or 10 miles southwest of Cordele, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cordele, Vienna, Cobb, Lamar, Fort Early, Drayton, Georgia Veterans Memorial St Pk, Richwood and Raines. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CRISP COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO