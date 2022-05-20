ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas girl, 15, trafficked from Mavericks game in Dallas; 8 arrested in Oklahoma: police

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City authorities have arrested and charged eight individuals after a 15-year-old Texas girl was allegedly trafficked from a Dallas Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center (AAC) game on April 8. The girl went to use the bathroom while attending the Mavericks game with her father and never...

