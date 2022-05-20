Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bullock; Macon; Montgomery; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Macon County in southeastern Alabama Eastern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beans Crossroads, or 11 miles south of Union Springs, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tuskegee, Union Springs, Midway, Shorter, Pine Level, Aberfoil, Franklin Field, Lake Tuskegee, Beans Crossroads, Guerryton, Shopton, Davisville, Waugh, Liverpool, Hardaway, Tysonville, Victoryland, Warriorstand, High Ridge and Fort Davis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

