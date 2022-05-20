Balenciaga's 'full destroyed' sneakers listed for $1,850

May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of extremely distressed sneakers offered by luxury brand Balenciaga are drawing attention online for their "full destroyed" look and their hefty price tag: $1,850.

The "Paris High Top Sneaker Full Destroyed" is being offered at Balenciaga's website in either white or black with a price tag of $1,850 per pair.

The shoes are designed to appear shredded and dirty, with "Balenciaga" printed on the side in the style of having been handwritten with a pen.

"It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look," the website states.