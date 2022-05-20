Weather Causes Postponement of Volunteer Fence Removal and BBQ at Thorne-Rider Youth Camp
By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
The Sheridan Community Land Trust and Youth, Inc, volunteer fence removal field day and BBQ that was scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at the Thorne-Rider Youth Camp in Story has been postponed due to impending...
The Sheridan Community Land Trust is inviting the community to take part in two upcoming volunteer events on the trail and water. Hidden Hoot Trail Night is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. According to SCLT, volunteers will use hand tools to smooth over hoof prints and compact the soil to make a durable trail tread. Suggested items to bring include gloves, sunglasses/eye protection, sturdy shoes/boots, water, snacks and a bike to ride at the conclusion. If volunteers have them available, SCLT is requesting square shovels, hard-tooth rakes, pick mattocks, McLeods. SCLT will provide tools, instruction and extra water.
Tammi Lindskov and Lynn Newsom with the Tammi & Lynn’s Redneck Vittles Display. The spring Shop Hop in Clearmont was held on May 20 and 21. The chilly and windy weather hampered the participants somewhat, with less people than expected on Friday. Tammi Lindskov, of Redneck Vittles in Arvada,...
Spruce Restaurant, LLC is requesting an extension of non-operational status for the bar and grill license they acquired July 6, 2021. Details of the request were presented by City Clerk Cecilia Good at a study session of the Sheridan City Council Monday night. Co-Owner of Spruce Restaurant and Birch, Heather...
Eatons’ Ranch annual horse drive came through Leiter, Wyoming on Friday night, May 20 rested overnight, and ate a filling breakfast Saturday morning before continuing on towards Sheridan. Eatons’ Ranch is the oldest dude ranch in the United States. Eatons’ Ranch is celebrating over 140 years of the ranching...
Sheridan’s Travel and Tourism announces USA Today 10 Best small town adventure scene contest. Their website says, “Wyoming’s jewel, Sheridan’s fabled western history, and dramatic mountain vistas meet new west comfort and the serenity of wide-open spaces. Providing history with a view – from Main Street to the magnificent backdrop of the Bighorn Mountains – Sheridan offers modern hospitality with old west charm.
Buffalo’s City Council has voted to release the remaining funds that were retained on the Klondike Overlay Project to Simon Contractors, on the recommendation of City Works Director Les Hook. Hook explained why the funds were retained and why the council should now release it to them. The council...
The Certified Nursing Assistant Course at Sheridan College prepares students for entry-level employment in the health care field. The CNA program will host a free information session on Monday, June 6 at 10 am, at Sheridan College Broadway Center, room 134, located at 245 Broadway in Sheridan. The next CNA course at Sheridan College begins June 13.
Both lanes of I90 near milepost 29 (about 4 miles south of Sheridan) are blocked due to a trailer fire. WYDOT says the incident was reported sometime after 1pm on Tuesday. More details will be posted as they become available. second time i have seen this on a moving van…overheated...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rockhounding was a way of life for Carol Cheatham and her five siblings as they grew up in the Big Horn Basin in the 1950s and 1960s. Their childhood pastime has been commemorated forever in textbooks and museums – because their...
GILLETTE — Wilson Restrepo may never have to buy another beer in Sturgis, South Dakota. Standing inside the Area 59 workshop, staring down the open garage door and long flatbed trailer waiting outside, the thought alone of the task at hand that morning warranted a cold drink or two.
Wyoming Department of Health officials are reporting an increase in stomach-related illnesses collectively known as viral gastroenteritis. According to a Friday-afternoon release from the WDH, increases in illnesses have been especially large in Laramie County as well as the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties. Matt...
A $30,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration has been approved and accepted by the Sheridan County Commission by request of Airport Manager John Stopka. Stopka explained that the grant funding will purchase an AFFF testing system for the airport, which is required by the FAA. Stopka said new emergency...
GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved an agreement between the Sheridan County Clerk of District Court and the Wyoming Department of Family Services’ Child Support Program. County Clerk of District Court Renee Botten discussed the agreement further. The agreement specifies that the Sheridan County Clerk of District Court has...
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette this weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Citizen assist, May 20, CCSO. A woman called the sheriff’s office to...
STATE TRACK AND FIELD – Sheridan county high school teams had an amazing run at the state track and field championships which wrapped up Saturday. The Sheridan Broncs repeated at the 4A champions, the Tongue River Lady Eagles repeated as the 2A state champs, the Tongue River boys won the 2A state title and the Big Horn Rams second behind the Eagles.
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Speed may be to blame for a rollover crash that killed a 30-year-old Gillette, Wyoming man and left two others injured. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, near milepost 1 on Breene Road north of Wright. The patrol says a...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and the Internal Revenue Service through three separate schemes, including one run while she was staying at Cheyenne’s Fairfield Inn, has been sentenced to almost three years in prison.
A man was arraigned on numerous charges at a hearing Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Two separate arraignments were held for 28-year-old Darren Tipton. In the first hearing, Tipton pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery. Tipton was arrested and charged with the alleged crimes on April 27 for an incident that took place at a residence in Sheridan. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a three-day jury trial for October 24 and set a pretrial conference for September 22 at 9 am. The strangulation charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The charge of domestic battery is punishable by up to six-months in jail and a fine of up to $750.
