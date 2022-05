TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO VOTE EARLY AHEAD OF TOMORROW’S PRIMARY. Before you head to the polls, I’d like to remind you of just a few things. I have worked my entire career at ARDOT keeping Independence County highways safe. I know what it means to work hard! Being your next County Judge would allow me to put my experience with multi-million dollar budgets, supervision, and grant administration to work for our county again. My experience gives me a “leg up” when it comes to running this county when comparing the other candidates in the race.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO