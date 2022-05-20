Man Charged With Multiple Crimes Arraigned in District Court
By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
A man was arraigned on numerous charges at a hearing Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Two separate arraignments were held for 28-year-old Darren Tipton. In the first hearing, Tipton pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony strangulation of a household...
A Gillette woman will serve almost three years in prison after being sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. According to information from IRS Criminal Investigation, Alexa Kinney received a sentence of 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud, using an unauthorized access device, and making false claims to the Internal Revenue Service. Kinney was also ordered to pay $172,400 in restitution. According to court documents, in less than a one-year period, Kinney created three separate schemes to defraud others for her own benefit. The schemes included obtaining funds from an investor using fraudulent investment opportunities, using another individual’s credit card without their authorization, and submitting a false statement to the IRS to claim an Economic Impact Payment Kinney was not entitled to.
A recent hearing in 4th Judicial District Court that was initially scheduled as a sentencing for a Sheridan man turned into a hearing to determine if he had violated terms of his bond that were set last fall in Sheridan County Circuit Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details.
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 33-year-old Sammi Morehead. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached with the State and sentenced Morehead to 4 to 5 years in prison for the charge of felony burglary, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation, and 365 days in the Sheridan County Detention Center for the charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, suspended in lieu of one-year of supervised probation to run concurrent to the sentence for the burglary charge.
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette this weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Citizen assist, May 20, CCSO. A woman called the sheriff’s office to...
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved an agreement between the Sheridan County Clerk of District Court and the Wyoming Department of Family Services’ Child Support Program. County Clerk of District Court Renee Botten discussed the agreement further. The agreement specifies that the Sheridan County Clerk of District Court has...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and the Internal Revenue Service through three separate schemes, including one run while she was staying at Cheyenne’s Fairfield Inn, has been sentenced to almost three years in prison.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With tears in his eyes, former Gillette police officer Charlie Byers said that he is grateful for one thing when he thinks back about the day Dale Chamberlain killed Gillette police officer Jon Hardy nearly 40 years ago: how bitterly cold it was that morning. Byers,...
A $30,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration has been approved and accepted by the Sheridan County Commission by request of Airport Manager John Stopka. Stopka explained that the grant funding will purchase an AFFF testing system for the airport, which is required by the FAA. Stopka said new emergency...
Park County is amongst several Wyoming counties encountering a wave of stomach illnesses, which means ill people should stay safe, stay hydrated and stay home. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have recently increased in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties and Laramie County in the south.
Spruce Restaurant, LLC is requesting an extension of non-operational status for the bar and grill license they acquired July 6, 2021. Details of the request were presented by City Clerk Cecilia Good at a study session of the Sheridan City Council Monday night. Co-Owner of Spruce Restaurant and Birch, Heather...
Buffalo’s City Council has voted to release the remaining funds that were retained on the Klondike Overlay Project to Simon Contractors, on the recommendation of City Works Director Les Hook. Hook explained why the funds were retained and why the council should now release it to them. The council...
Speed may be to blame for a rollover crash that killed a 30-year-old Gillette, Wyoming man and left two others injured. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, near milepost 1 on Breene Road north of Wright. The patrol says a...
Yellowstone Sheriff Mike Linder released more information on Monday afternoon (5/16) regarding the death on Stone Street which he says is now being "investigated as a homicide." Sheriff Linder also said in the press release that an autopsy has been conducted on the deceased woman and while he couldn't give...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — About 200 Campbell County High School students proudly wore purple and gold as they said goodbye to a chapter of their lives Sunday at CAM-PLEX. Class president and valedictorian Jacob Decker welcomed his peers with opening remarks. He acknowledged the closure of their high school days at the beginning of their adult lives and encouraged his classmates to have faith.
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, in his recent report to the city council, recognized two employees for their outstanding service to the community. The first was Officer Kevin Valentine who was named Officer of the Year at this year’s First Responders Appreciation gathering. He then introduced an exceptional dispatcher.
Buffalo’s City Council has re-approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cloud Peak Pickleball, Inc. concerning the use and maintenance of the old tennis courts near the Buffalo Children’s Center to use for their Pickleball games and tournaments. Tim Kirven, with the organization, spoke to the council about...
Eatons’ Ranch annual horse drive came through Leiter, Wyoming on Friday night, May 20 rested overnight, and ate a filling breakfast Saturday morning before continuing on towards Sheridan. Eatons’ Ranch is the oldest dude ranch in the United States. Eatons’ Ranch is celebrating over 140 years of the ranching...
Wyoming Department of Health officials are reporting an increase in stomach-related illnesses collectively known as viral gastroenteritis. According to a Friday-afternoon release from the WDH, increases in illnesses have been especially large in Laramie County as well as the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties. Matt...
It's one of those stories that you would think could only occur in Florida but, alas, it happened right here in Wyoming. Cowboy State Daily recently reported that a Gillette woman has been fined $5 after being ticketed for 'Destruction of Property.'. On Friday, a Campbell County Sheriff's Lieutenant told...
