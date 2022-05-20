Suspended Sentence for Sheridan Woman Charged With Burglary

A Gillette woman will serve almost three years in prison after being sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. According to information from IRS Criminal Investigation, Alexa Kinney received a sentence of 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud, using an unauthorized access device, and making false claims to the Internal Revenue Service. Kinney was also ordered to pay $172,400 in restitution. According to court documents, in less than a one-year period, Kinney created three separate schemes to defraud others for her own benefit. The schemes included obtaining funds from an investor using fraudulent investment opportunities, using another individual’s credit card without their authorization, and submitting a false statement to the IRS to claim an Economic Impact Payment Kinney was not entitled to.

