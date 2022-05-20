Suspended Sentence for Sheridan Woman Charged With Burglary
By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
4 days ago
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 33-year-old Sammi Morehead. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached with the...
A Yellowstone County District Judge sentenced Alexander Garrett Laforge III to 110 years in the Montana State Prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the 2020 “execution-style murder” of Brett Ness. Judge Donald Harris sentenced Laforge Monday following a two-hour hearing that included six victim...
A recent hearing in 4th Judicial District Court that was initially scheduled as a sentencing for a Sheridan man turned into a hearing to determine if he had violated terms of his bond that were set last fall in Sheridan County Circuit Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details.
A Gillette woman will serve almost three years in prison after being sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. According to information from IRS Criminal Investigation, Alexa Kinney received a sentence of 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud, using an unauthorized access device, and making false claims to the Internal Revenue Service. Kinney was also ordered to pay $172,400 in restitution. According to court documents, in less than a one-year period, Kinney created three separate schemes to defraud others for her own benefit. The schemes included obtaining funds from an investor using fraudulent investment opportunities, using another individual’s credit card without their authorization, and submitting a false statement to the IRS to claim an Economic Impact Payment Kinney was not entitled to.
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette this weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Citizen assist, May 20, CCSO. A woman called the sheriff’s office to...
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and the Internal Revenue Service through three separate schemes, including one run while she was staying at Cheyenne’s Fairfield Inn, has been sentenced to almost three years in prison.
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved an agreement between the Sheridan County Clerk of District Court and the Wyoming Department of Family Services’ Child Support Program. County Clerk of District Court Renee Botten discussed the agreement further. The agreement specifies that the Sheridan County Clerk of District Court has...
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder has identified the woman shot and killed in a south Billings residence Saturday night. Gwen Marshall, 48, was found dead in a house at 3246 Stone St., and authorities are investigating the incident as foul play.
At one time, when Sheridan County was just beginning to be settled, there were numerous one-room schoolhouses scattered throughout the frontier, serving the ranchers and homesteader families. At one time there were 37 separate school districts in Sheridan County. Today, the only one room school in Sheridan County still operating...
Speed may be to blame for a rollover crash that killed a 30-year-old Gillette, Wyoming man and left two others injured. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, near milepost 1 on Breene Road north of Wright. The patrol says a...
Yellowstone Sheriff Mike Linder released more information on Monday afternoon (5/16) regarding the death on Stone Street which he says is now being "investigated as a homicide." Sheriff Linder also said in the press release that an autopsy has been conducted on the deceased woman and while he couldn't give...
The contract for the Sheridan County Courthouse North Vestibule Entrance project was discussed by the Sheridan County Commission during their recent meeting. The contract was presented by County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller. Obermueller explained that the county reached out to a number of companies to bid on the project but...
Spruce Restaurant, LLC is requesting an extension of non-operational status for the bar and grill license they acquired July 6, 2021. Details of the request were presented by City Clerk Cecilia Good at a study session of the Sheridan City Council Monday night. Co-Owner of Spruce Restaurant and Birch, Heather...
A $30,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration has been approved and accepted by the Sheridan County Commission by request of Airport Manager John Stopka. Stopka explained that the grant funding will purchase an AFFF testing system for the airport, which is required by the FAA. Stopka said new emergency...
Eatons’ Ranch annual horse drive came through Leiter, Wyoming on Friday night, May 20 rested overnight, and ate a filling breakfast Saturday morning before continuing on towards Sheridan. Eatons’ Ranch is the oldest dude ranch in the United States. Eatons’ Ranch is celebrating over 140 years of the ranching...
Wyoming Department of Health officials are reporting an increase in stomach-related illnesses collectively known as viral gastroenteritis. According to a Friday-afternoon release from the WDH, increases in illnesses have been especially large in Laramie County as well as the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties. Matt...
It's one of those stories that you would think could only occur in Florida but, alas, it happened right here in Wyoming. Cowboy State Daily recently reported that a Gillette woman has been fined $5 after being ticketed for 'Destruction of Property.'. On Friday, a Campbell County Sheriff's Lieutenant told...
GILLETTE — Wilson Restrepo may never have to buy another beer in Sturgis, South Dakota. Standing inside the Area 59 workshop, staring down the open garage door and long flatbed trailer waiting outside, the thought alone of the task at hand that morning warranted a cold drink or two.
GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
The Certified Nursing Assistant Course at Sheridan College prepares students for entry-level employment in the health care field. The CNA program will host a free information session on Monday, June 6 at 10 am, at Sheridan College Broadway Center, room 134, located at 245 Broadway in Sheridan. The next CNA course at Sheridan College begins June 13.
Comments / 0