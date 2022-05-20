Emergency crews respond to three-car crash on 1st Ave East

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

It happened in the 4000 block of 1st Ave East.

Cedar Rapids Police Department officers responded to a report of a a three vehicle accident.

The responding officers reportedly found two vehicles with extensive damage and a third with minor damage.

The driver and the passenger of the third vehicle with minor damage reported no injuries.

Police officials said that all occupants of the other two vehicles including both drivers and a juvenile passenger were transported by Ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.