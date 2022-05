JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sent the public relations agency working with VyStar a list of questions Monday after 10 days of a mobile and online banking outage. Also on Monday, News4JAX learned the Florida Office of Financial Regulation is monitoring the situation. We also asked members if they planned to stay with the credit union amid the outage — and hundreds of people sent us a response by Monday evening.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO