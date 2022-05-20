ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Rocky Mountain National Park (Grant Chesin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday.

KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park.

The woman’s name has not been released because next of kin has not yet been notified, but the woman is 21-years-old and she is from Virginia, Illinois, says KUSA. RMNP officials along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire assisted with the rescue.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Woman dies in fall at Rocky Mountain Nat’l Park

A woman has died after falling into the waterfall at Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman’s body was found in Adams Falls Thursday night. The waterfall drops 55 feet through a rocky gorge. The 21-year-old woman from Illinois hasn’t been identified. Her death marks the third this year in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park rangers caution visitors to stay away from the banks of rivers and waterfalls because the area can be slippery.
