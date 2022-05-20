ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska, MI

Time for Spring, But Not the Time for Planting Flowers

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMnla_0flBu56M00

Spring is here, but that doesn’t mean Mother Nature is truly ready for you to get out in the garden and start planting. Many people look to Mother’s Day as the time to go shopping for spring flowers. But in northern Michigan that’s a bit too soon.

While we’ve already had temperatures in the 80’s, we’ve also had some spots get below freezing overnight – with frost in some places this week. At Cherry Street Market in Kalkaska, they say Memorial Day weekend is the time to get those plants in the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0lEo_0flBu56M00

Aaron Kreyger says, “I would say even though you’re very excited that it’s warm, just wait. Because Sunday is supposed to be a low 34 degrees at night which would be frost. So if you do buy right now, put your plants out during the day and then maybe put them in the garage for nighttime.”

Experts say you can also cover your plants in burlap or with a bed sheet – but don’t use plastic. It traps moisture and in cold temps that can make things even worse.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

2022 Forest Trail Summer Sunset Series

Forest Trail Summer Sunset Series is bringing a new summertime music venue to the area (off US-31 between Manistee and Ludington). The summer series will host six evenings of live music while enjoying the natural beauty that Northern Michigan has to offer! The summer concert series will be at the festival grounds every other Saturday throughout the summer, and will consist of an opener followed by a headlining band to entertain you while you enjoy the afternoon and beautiful Michigan sunset. There will be food available and a silent auction to raise funds for our Annual Music Festival! Gates open at 4:00pm; Music ends around sunset.
MANISTEE, MI
WNEM

Three Michigan vacation destinations you need to visit this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan had three of its destinations make the list for top 150 things to do in the United States this summer. Travel Lemming, an online travel guide known for encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path,” recently published the list. Among recommendations for trips to the historic Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway, and Seattle’s Fremont Solstice Parade, sits the following Michigan attractions.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalkaska, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
9&10 News

Devastation in Gaylord: A Timeline of the May 2022 Tornado

On Friday, May 20, 2022, an EF-3 tornado touched down in the Gaylord area, killing two and injuring dozens more. This devastating tornado destroyed homes, businesses and lives and caused multiple gas leaks and left thousands without power. 9&10 News chief meteorologist Tom O’Hare presents a timeline of how this...
GAYLORD, MI
Midland Daily News

Cultivating new life in Sanford lakebed

Smith’s garden in September 2021 which was his first season of significant planting. (Kerry Noble) When John Smith ventured out that day in late May 2020 to what days earlier would have been covered with sparkling blue water -15 feet deep where he walked - the muck was still squishy and smelly.
SANFORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Plant#Memorial Day Weekend#Mother S Day
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What makes the Gaylord tornado so rare

GAYLORD, Mich. — Friday afternoon was a warm and humid day in lower Michigan. A day when all the right ingredients were in place for something rare to happen. That something was a violent and deadly EF-3 tornado. According to data from the NCEI Storm Events Database Michigan has...
GAYLORD, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Michigan Bucket List: Mackinac Island’s Lilac Festival

For a relatively quaint little place, Michigan’s Mackinac Island does summer celebrations in a big way – and nothing is larger than its annual Lilac Festival. This year, islanders and visitors alike will be ringing in the 74th annual festival celebrating the heavily scented blooms that hold a unique place in Mackinac’s history. The 10-day event will include a huge parade down the Main Street section of the island’s M-185 – the only highway in Michigan where cars are banned – as well as live music, lilac tours, a 10K run/walk and the crowning of the festival’s Lilac Queen. 
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Devastation in Gaylord: Ways to Help Tornado Victims

Organizations across Otsego County and northern Michigan are stepping up to help those impacted by the tornado in Gaylord. The Otsego County Community Foundation has set up a tornado response fund. Donations made here will help ensure the basics are met, gaps are filled, and resources available to pick up the pieces and rebuild brick by brick.
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
9&10 News

Ferris State ‘Learn to Play Charity Pickleball Event

Pickleball is fast becoming one of the most popular games in the country. On Saturday morning, June 4, at the Ferris State University Racquet and Fitness Center, competitive pickleball players and people interested in learning how to play will have opportunities to pick up a paddle, benefiting the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Pope Offers Solidarity to Gaylord, Michigan, After Tornado

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is offering his condolences and solidarity to the people of Gaylord, Michigan, following a deadly tornado. The Vatican on Tuesday released a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state addressed to Gaylord Bishop Jeffrey Walsh saying Francis was saddened to learn of the death and destruction from the tornado.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Volunteers and Donations Pour into Gaylord Community

Many in the Gaylord community are still reeling from the impacts of Friday’s tornado, where two people were killed, nearly 50 were injured and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged. It’s also bringing out a seemingly endless line of volunteers, just what the community needs at this point...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy