Tornado Touches Down in Otsego County, Moving Through Montmorency County

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
UPDATE (8:05 PM):

Twenty-three people have been reported injured along with one death according to an AP article where they talked to Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE (7:20 PM):

The MSP has issued a shelter in place for residents in Gaylord. The City of Gaylord has imposed a 7 p.m. curfew that will be lifted tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE (5:55 PM):

Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority has stated that metro Crew of four and an Engine are on their way to a Michigan Automatic Box Alarm System activation along with other Grand Traverse and Leelanau County resources to aid in Gaylord rescue efforts.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE (4:50 PM): A new tornado warning has been issued for Presque Isle County.

Michigan State Police say trees and power lines are blocking the roads in the Gaylord area. Multiple homes and businesses are damaged, and people are asked to avoid the area.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: The tornado warning for both Otsego and Montmorency Counties has been cancelled.

Michigan State Police has confirmed multiple gas leaks in the area, and 6,000 Michiganders are currently without power.

No shelter is set up at this time.

Stay with 9&10 News and the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team as we bring you the latest.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Severe weather is moving through northern Michigan, as a tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Otsego County.

It is currently moving towards Montmorency County, but how much damage it has caused so far is unknown. Michigan State Police and local agencies are responding at this time.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remain in effect throughout northern Michigan.

The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team is currently working to bring you the latest updates over on the 9&10 News Plus Channel on the free VUit app.

Devastation in Gaylord: A Timeline of the May 2022 Tornado

On Friday, May 20, 2022, an EF-3 tornado touched down in the Gaylord area, killing two and injuring dozens more. This devastating tornado destroyed homes, businesses and lives and caused multiple gas leaks and left thousands without power.
Recovery efforts continue in Gaylord as residents clear wreckage after tornado

A large tornado touched down in Gaylord on Friday. In the 26 minutes it moved across Otsego County, winds reaching 150 miles per hour caused two deaths and, as of last count, 44 injuries. Over the weekend, shocked residents cleared away the wreckage of their homes.
FEMA Grants Expedited Damage Request For Gaylord After EF-3 Tornado

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request for a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment with state and local officials to help expedite review of the damages and response costs caused by an EF-3 tornado that moved through Gaylord last Friday.
Drone Over Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park

One of the areas hit hardest by the EF-3 tornado in Gaylord on Friday, May 20 was the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park. Michigan State Police say the park was 95% destroyed and is where two people died.
Devastation in Gaylord: Ways to Help Tornado Victims

Organizations across Otsego County and northern Michigan are stepping up to help those impacted by the tornado in Gaylord. The Otsego County Community Foundation has set up a tornado response fund. Donations made here will help ensure the basics are met, gaps are filled, and resources available to pick up the pieces and rebuild brick by brick.
Gov. Whitmer Declares State of Emergency for Otsego County Following Friday's Tornado

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared at state of emergency for Otsego County after a tornado that left significant damage to building and roads Friday afternoon. "My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord," said Governor Whitmer. "I have declared a state of emergency for Otsego County to rush resources to the affected areas, and the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state's response. Our state is grateful for the first responders and utility workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. Michiganders are tough. We are resilient. And there's no challenge we can't get through together."
Michigan Works! Offering Free Rapid Response Sessions May 25-27 for Gaylord Workers and Employers

Michigan Works! is offering rapid response sessions to displaced workers and employers due to the tornado that hit Gaylord Friday. The rapid response sessions will help guide displaced workers with their unemployment, job search, resume updating, connecting with community services and more. These sessions are free for anyone who may need this assistance.
