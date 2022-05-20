ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Forgotten no longer: Veterans’ graves in North Bergen cemetery are being restored

By Jake Maher
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some 300 American flags, arranged in six rows, take up a small corner of...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

This Memorial Day, remember Bayonne’s Ukrainian-American war hero | Opinion

My day started like any other working in the Mayor’s Office at Bayonne City Hall. I was checking my email and phone messages. One particular message caught my eye. It was from a fellow veteran whom I had worked with in local veterans service organizations. He wanted to let me know that there was a World War II veteran of Ukrainian descent who was born and raised in Bayonne and who received the Medal of Honor. He said that nothing to date existed in Bayonne to commemorate his service or the medal.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Bergen, NJ
Government
City
North Bergen, NJ
State
New York State
City
Hillside, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
roi-nj.com

PARQ Builders secures $91M construction loan for 275 multifamily residences at former Lanidex Plaza in Morris County

The landscape is about to be transformed at the former Lanidex Plaza in Morris County, according to a Tuesday announcement from Parq Builders, the developer of PARQ Life Reimagined, which recently closed on a $91 million construction loan with two leading global insurance institutional real estate investors. JLL helped facilitate...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
thelakewoodscoop.com

HATE: Jewish Jackson Resident Harassed in Park

A Jewish Jackson resident enjoying the park this morning was harassed by a another resident over an alleged letter and phone call he received to purchase his home. The dog-walker apparently blamed this Jew for the actions of others. Watch the video below.
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed will soon be sold at 6 more stores

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six new legal weed stores will open soon in New Jersey, adding to the dozen sites that launched the state’s emerging multi-billion industry last month.
RETAIL
94.5 PST

You Must Travel the Most Scenic Road in New Jersey One of the Best in America

Isn't it nice to take a drive on a scenic road here in New Jersey? In Ocean County, we have some very scenic roads along our waterfront and through our pines. There is always a different type of "scenic" drive here in New Jersey. Whether it's along the Atlantic Ocean, Pine Barrens, Northwest Mountains, or Farm Country, there are all kinds of different scenes here in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Familiar face appointed Kearny’s new superintendent of schools

A veteran Kearny public schools educator has been chosen to lead the district. The Kearny Board of Education voted Monday night to appoint Flora Encarnacao superintendent of schools, effective July 1, pending negotiation of her salary and employment terms and approval of the interim executive county superintendent of schools. The...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
196K+
Followers
109K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy