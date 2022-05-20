ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Muddy dog rescued from Texas storm drain

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas fished a muddy dog out of a storm drain and were able to reunite the canine with his owner.

The Austin Animal Center said in a Facebook post that a pair of animal protection officers were dispatched on a report of a dog trapped in a storm drain and they arrived to find the animal was "mired in mud at the bottom of a concrete box" designed to direct overflow water to a nearby creek.

The muddy dog was lifted out of the drain and scanned for a microchip.

"The dog had a microchip and the APOs were able to drive him right home," the post said. "Mahler and his buddy had escaped earlier in the day -- the buddy made it home but obviously Mahler found himself in trouble."

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

