Muddy dog rescued from Texas storm drain

May 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas fished a muddy dog out of a storm drain and were able to reunite the canine with his owner.

The Austin Animal Center said in a Facebook post that a pair of animal protection officers were dispatched on a report of a dog trapped in a storm drain and they arrived to find the animal was "mired in mud at the bottom of a concrete box" designed to direct overflow water to a nearby creek.

The muddy dog was lifted out of the drain and scanned for a microchip.

"The dog had a microchip and the APOs were able to drive him right home," the post said. "Mahler and his buddy had escaped earlier in the day -- the buddy made it home but obviously Mahler found himself in trouble."