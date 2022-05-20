Devils' P.K. Subban named finalist for 2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Rangers have a Jack Adams Award nominee, the Islanders have a Masterson Trophy finalist, and now, the Devils also have a finalist for one of the NHL’s annual awards.

Defenseman P.K. Subban has been named a finalist for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Subban is a finalist for the third straight year and fourth time overall, although he has not yet won. Edmonton’s Daniel Nurse and Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf, who announced his retirement recently, are the other two finalists, and the winner be announced on June 7 after being chosen by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, deputy commissioner Bill Daly, and a committee of NHL executives.

The 33-year-old, who is the co-chair of the NHL’s Player Inclusion Committee, began a program called Blueline Buddies, which “helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and underprivileged children with game day in-person meet-and-greets,” when he played in Nashville.

Subban has continued that effort since coming to New Jersey in 2019, and has also continued work with P.K.’s Helping Hand, which he founded in 2014 to “to create positive change through building a community of people who are passionate about helping children around the globe."

The Foundation’s most recent efforts include helping Ukrainian cancer patients who were displaced by the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

On the ice, Subban had five goals and 17 assists in 77 games this season, which could be his last as a Devil as he is headed to free agency.

