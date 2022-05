At its April meeting, the Central Lee Board of Education approved the district’s tax levy for the 2022-23 school year. The district was able to drop the tax rate another 40 cents from the previous year, to a rate of $10.76. We also were able to reduce the income surtax percentage from 5 percent to 3 percent. In 2018, the district’s tax rate was $12.19 and had an income surtax rate of 9 percent. That is quite a decline in five years.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO