ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia adds Kasparov and Khodorkovsky to 'foreign agents' list

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jfcfa_0flBstmV00

(Reuters) - The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday added ex-world chess champion Garry Kasparov and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, both prominent critics of the government, to the list of individuals acting as foreign agents, according the ministry’s website.

The term “foreign agent” carries negative Soviet-era connotations.

According to the website, Ukraine was mentioned as a source of financing for Khodorkovsky, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It said Kasparov’s funds have been sourced from Ukraine and the Human Rights Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Garry Kasparov
Person
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Agent#Soviet#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Chess
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Zelensky mocks Putin for trying to discover a 'wunderwaffe' like the Nazis after Russia claimed it had developed laser weapon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has mocked Russia for 'trying to find its wunderwaffe' following reports Putin's military had successfully tested drone-busting laser weapons. The term 'wunderwaffe' translates as 'wonder weapon', and was a key part of Hitler's propaganda campaign to preserve public confidence as Allied forces and Soviet Union slowly...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy