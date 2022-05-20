ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Circleville man indicted for drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Circleville man was indicted this week in connection with a drive-by shooting in Ross County. Danny Hunley was arrested earlier this month after...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

The trial begins for accused Frankfort shooter

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The jury trial begins in the case of DeShawn Nesbitt. Nesbitt is accused of the shooting of a Frankfort man in July of last year. According to reports, at the time, deputies with medics responded to reports of a shooting on Austin Road. EMS arrived...
FRANKFORT, OH
wnewsj.com

Sabina woman indicted on felonious assault charge

WILMINGTON — A grand jury indicted a Sabina woman on a charge of felonious assault for allegedly trying to strike a person with a hammer. Jesse A. Knisley, 41 of Sabina, faces the charge of felonious assault — which is a second-degree felony offense or for short an F2 — as well as a charge of domestic violence, which is a first-degree misdemeanor or an M1.
SABINA, OH
Times Gazette

Peebles man handed 9-month prison sentence

A Peebles man was sentenced to at least nine months in prison for breaking and entering last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Harold Cramer, 43, was sentenced on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given 53 days of jail-time credit. Court records state...
PEEBLES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Circleville, OH
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
Circleville, OH
Crime & Safety
cwcolumbus.com

Toddler struck by car in Hilliard, no charges filed yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say all parties are being cooperative after a toddler was struck Monday morning. Police initially said the driver left the scene. Medics were dispatched to the 3400 block of Fishinger Road in Norwich Township around 8:40 a.m. Hilliard Police said a car struck a 2-year-old girl and drove off.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus man sentenced to federal prison for role in fentanyl trafficking ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lucio Manuel Munoz, 29, of Columbus, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 188 months in prison for his role in a drug conspiracy involving more than 75 pounds of fentanyl. According to court documents, in February 2021, law enforcement officials seized approximately 30 kilograms of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The daughter of a missing Waverly man said people close to her father told her that he’d been cut up in a chipper and fed to hogs. Raymont Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road on July 4, 2020. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who […]
SCDNReports

Inmate Death at Scioto County Jail

David Thoroughman, the Scioto County Sheriff, confirmed the death of an inmate at the county jail. Thoroughman stated that the inmate died the morning of Thursday, May 19th. The Sheriff’s office did not issue a public statement. As a result, SCDN made direct contact with Sheriff Thoroughman on the morning of Monday, May 23rd.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indictments#Drive By Shooting#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Ross Co
iheart.com

Four time OVI offender nabbed (again)

Troopers from the Columbus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol recently charged Adam B. D. Collier, 35, with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OVI). Collier was charged after being stopped for a lane violation on Gender Road in Franklin County back on May 14, 2022. Collier has been convicted of four OVI offenses in the previous twenty years.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Another suspect charged in connection with deadly robbery of Columbus imam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another man was charged Saturday in connection with the December robbery and murder of a Columbus imam in South Linden. Columbus police detectives filed charges against Isaiah Brown-Miller, 22, in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old fatally shooting Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam on December 22, 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Restaurant Shooting

Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Restaurant ShootingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a shooting at a Rooster’s. Travaughn McConnell faces multiple charges including felonious assault and attempted murder in connection with the Columbus shooting.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

3 men indicted in connection to deadly Butler Co. stabbing at quinceañera

BUTLER COUNTY — Three men have been indicted for a fatal stabbing at a teen girls’ quinceañera in Butler County. Juan Antonio Hidalgo-Flores, 39; Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, 19 and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo-Flores, 18 were each indicted for murder, attempted murder and several counts of felonious assault on May 19, according to our news partners at WCPO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police identification to the public

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As thousands of residents lined the streets during protests in the summer 2020, some Columbus police officers used duct tape and marker for a makeshift nametag over their riot gear. https://nbc4i.co/3wEp3iD.
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested After Weekend Domestic Disturbance

A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street to investigate the incident. After investigating, officers arrested 37 year old Cecil Potter. He is being held...
KENTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Shots Fired in City

CHILLICOTHE – Gunfire rang out in the early morning of 5/19/22 last week, and now the local police department has a video they are reviewing. According to the Chillicothe Police department, Officer responded to 143 N Rose St. Reference to shots fired in the alley. When they arrived they did not find anyone around the location but were able to find some security video. According to the report in the video, Officer observes a white Volkswagen four-door car park at the rear of 152 N Brownell St. Two females and two males are seen getting into and out of the car in question. A short time later the two males walk N/W out of camera view and are seen running back with the sounds of several gun shots being fired at or from the subjects.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man dies in Guernsey County motorcycle crash

KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in Knox Township, Guernsey County on Saturday. According to the Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Mark A. Moody, 70, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle along SR-658 at approximately 2:45 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

The Man at Our Table is Not a Waiter

Portsmouth Police responded to a call from a concerned mother who was dining at Bob Evans on Gay Street. According to the woman, a man continuously approached the table where she and her children were attempting to enjoy a meal. Unsettled by the repeated harassment, the woman contacted the police...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy