Tallahassee - Friday May 20, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday vetoed CS/HB 265 proposed a change in the value of motor vehicles exempt from the legal process. It would have raised the exemption value of a debtor's interest in a single motor vehicle from $1,000 to %5,000 in bankruptcy cases. For all other creditor matters, a debtor's interest in a single motor vehicle would remain exempt up to $1,000, according to the bill.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO