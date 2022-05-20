ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman convicted in hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s59NX_0flBrGlJ00

WELCH, WV (AP) — A prosecutor says a West Virginia woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy has been convicted on three counts.

McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan told WVVA-TV that Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty Thursday of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render aid and failure to report.

Estep was arrested in December 2020, days after the 2-year-old boy was struck on Thanksgiving near the McDowell County community of Bradshaw by a vehicle described as an older model silver SUV.

The station reports she faces a sentence of 1 to 5 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 10

emokid 098
3d ago

Only 1 to 5 for killing a 2 year old child? Who does she know in politics? I hope she sees that baby's face everytime she closes her eye's.

Reply(5)
7
Ex Democom
3d ago

I believe this child's step grandfather is or was a McDowell County deputy. Regardless, this woman should never have gotten out of jail! She snuffed out the life of a beautiful child, destroyed a family, and RAN! Plea bargaining at it's finest in southern WV. They simply don't want to spend the money to incarcerate these people.

Reply
4
Related
WOWK 13 News

Reward offered for arson double homicide

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — It has been nearly four years since the deaths of two Wayne County men in an arson fire, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is hoping anyone with information might come forward to help solve these murders. On May 31, 2018, the bodies of William Copley and Robert […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dies following accident along Spring Valley Drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an accident Tuesday morning along Spring Valley Drive near County Route 7, West Virginia State Police reports. Troopers say Jerome Bronson was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the crash that happened around 6:40 a.m. According to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pike County man charged in brother’s murder

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Pike County. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a 911 call Monday, May 23, 2022 regarding a shooting at a home on Elkhorn Creek. When investigators arrived at the scene, they found two men had been […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Violent Crime#Welch#Ap#Wvva Tv#Angel Alberta Estep#Wowk 13 News
wfxrtv.com

Covington man found dead in West Virginia parking lot

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a Covington man’s body was discovered in West Virginia Saturday morning. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:22 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 about a body in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police find driver who destroyed church property in Putnam Co.

(UPDATE: May 24, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department announced it has identified the driver suspected of destroying property at Lone Oak Church located on Red House Hill. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a vehicle suspected of destroying property at Lone Oak Church located […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Guyandotte double murder case moves to grand jury

UPDATE (3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24): A grand jury will now hear the case of two men accused of a double murder that happened in May of 2021 in the Guyandotte area. According to Cabell County Magistrate Court, the grand jury will decide whether to indict Marcellas Mitchell and Dakota Ryan Keaton for their […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Clifton Forge woman sentenced for murder involving injection of meth

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman learned her fate Monday after her role in the February 10, 2021 death of Shannon Anthony Clark. According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County, Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, received 30 years in prison with 12 years suspended for the felony murder. The court enacted the 18-year active sentence after listening to Clark’s family’s testimony on how the homicide impacted them.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WOWK 13 News

42 arrested in Huntington warrant sweep investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have arrested 42 individuals as part of a Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force investigation. The Huntington Police Department held a press conference Tuesday, May 24 announcing the arrests, and says they anticipate more arrests with in the coming days and weeks. According to Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder, the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of leading police on multi-state pursuit faces felonies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- We are learning new information about a man accused of leading police on a two-state chase. Court documents show Lovus Austin Brewer, 20, is facing charges in connection with the pursuit which involved a stolen car. Police say it all started when a couple reported their...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Motorcycle rider killed in weekend wreck identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have released the name of a Kanawha County man killed Saturday in a crash on Washington Street East. According to Charleston police, Jeffery Allen Harris, 45, of South Charleston, was killed in the crash. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman convicted on 3 counts in fatal hit-and-run crash

WELCH, WV (AP) — A West Virginia woman charged in a hit–and–run crash that killed a 2–year–old boy has been convicted on three counts, a prosecutor said. Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty Thursday of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render aid and failure to report, McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan told WVVA–TV.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Common carp caught in Summersville beats 1988 state record

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A fish caught earlier this month beat Charles Cook’s long-standing record for the longest common carp caught in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania caught and released the record common carp on Saturday, May 7. They say the fish was […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Felon sentenced for role in foiled Fourth of July murder plot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Charleston man was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a foiled Fourth of July murder scheme in 2021. According to court documents and statements, James Edward Bennett III, and three others […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Davis Creek entrance ramp back open

UPDATE (7:10 p.m. on Monday, May 23): The Davis Creek entrance ramp from Corridor G South is back open, according to Metro 911 officials. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has closed the Davis Creek entrance ramp from Corridor G. Metro 911 officials say the West Virginia State Police has blocked the entrance ramp. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Community holds vigil to honor shooting victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – People in the Charleston community came together today to honor and show their respects for the lives lost in Buffalo, New York and Orange County, California, all on behalf of West Virginia. Candles, flowers, and words of prayer, all sit at the vigil on Virginia and Central Avenue and event organizers […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

7 arrested for obstructing traffic in Charleston during protest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Around two dozen protesters wanted their voices heard Monday afternoon, calling on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to end the filibuster. They say want this piece of legislation to end so the majority can pass laws to deal with current issues like climate change and abortion rights, among others. Protesters are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
allthatsinteresting.com

West Virginia Man Finds 11,000-Year-Old Sloth Skull While Hunting Turkeys

Kevin Adkins almost kicked the Ice Age skull to the side because he thought it was just debris from a recent flood — then he saw that it had teeth. When Kevin Adkins took his father-in-law, Tony Hager, on his first turkey hunt on May 8, 2022, the two West Virginians spotted an animal skull in a Putnam County creek. Covered in mud from a flood that had hit the region two days earlier, it was initially unidentifiable. So Adkins took it home — and later learned that it belonged to an 11,000-year-old giant sloth.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy