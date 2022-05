Honor our fallen soldiers at the Mayfield Village Memorial Day Ceremony or catch a vibe and a bite to eat at Reggae Fest Cleveland. No one should celebrate Memorial Day on an empty stomach. Get your fill of finely slathered wings and frothy brews this weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fair Grounds. Local and national rib teams duke it out for “Best Ribs,” “Best Sauce” and other awards while live tunes blast from the Southwest General Stage. $10, May 27-30, noon-7 p.m., 19201 E. Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, 440-234-5181, berearib.com.

