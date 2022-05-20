ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin man reunited with missing dentures

By Cianna Reeves
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTLOF_0flBr0iw00

FLORENCE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – There’s been a special delivery to a Wisconsin man thanks to a Mississippi couple’s discovery in Alabama.

The Denture Adventure is officially over as owner Randy Williams was reunited with his smile again on Friday, May 19 after losing them while vacationing in Gulf Shores.

Mississippi couple finds Wisconsin man’s lost dentures in Gulf Shores

Aaron and Blaire Welborn found the dentures while snorkeling off the shore. They launched a search on Facebook to locate Randy. More than a week later, the dentures are back in his possession.

  • Randy Williams smiles with his returned dentures.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdDhT_0flBr0iw00
    Randy Williams smiles with his returned dentures.

Randy also had the chance to read the four-page letter about the dentures’ adventure and see all the fun photos the couple captured with the pearly whites.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kko8v_0flBr0iw00
    The four-page letter the Mississippi couple packaged with Randy’s dentures.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3WLy_0flBr0iw00
    The four-page letter the Mississippi couple packaged with Randy’s dentures.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Search for drowned teen in Orange Beach on day 4

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The search for a 14-year-old boy from Louisiana who drowned in the waters off of Orange Beach stretched into its fourth day on Tuesday. Tyreke Walker was vacationing on the Alabama coast with his family when the heavy surf pulled him under on Saturday. Double red flags flew over rough […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope is named the ‘hippiest city’ in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A website recently posted an article naming the hippiest cities from all 50 states. In Alabama, Fairhope has been deemed the most hippy. “It’s definitely a hippy city, I can’t imagine a hippier place,” said Scott Rains. An article posted by Thrillist, an...
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Gulf Shores, AL
Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
City
Florence, WI
State
Alabama State
Local
Wisconsin Government
KNOE TV8

Crews in Ala. search for missing La. teen

Search continues for Baton Rouge teen pulled into rough waters at Ala. beach. A birthday celebration for a Baton Rouge teen took a somber turn, as he was swept into rough waters in Orange Beach, Ala. KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Monday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Couple accused of multi-state conning crimes arrested in Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A couple wanted for numerous theft charges described by Dothan Police as con artists have been captured. Josh and Mary Jane Matheny were caught in Palm Bay, Florida. Dothan Police say that the Matheny’s were wanted in multiple states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and...
PALM BAY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Williams
WKRG News 5

Termites, yellow flies active in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably noticed an unwanted Gulf Coast visitor is back. “All the termites, Formosan especially, are swarming at night,” said Fred Pierce with Wildlife Solutions. Swarms of termites are easy to spot at night since early May and they likely won’t exit the area until July or after, according to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentures#Gulf Shores Aaron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Election, golf major, hotel room in demand: Down in Alabama

The big Alabama primary election is tomorrow, folks, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see much of a campaigning slowdown anytime soon. Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won his second career major championship over the weekend in a playoff at the PGA Championship. The public’s fascination with Casey...
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy