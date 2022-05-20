ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning Community College softball wins second straight Region III title

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

CORNING, N.Y (WETM) – Corning Community College has claimed the NJCAA Region III Championship for a second straight year.

The Red Barons defeated Niagara 11-2 in a game 3 match-up in the NJCAA Region III finals on Friday. The Red Barons cruised over the Thunderwolves after Grace Talbut delivered a first inning home run and Region III Player of the Year Grace Vondracek crushed a grand slam in the fourth.

Corning CC will now turn their focus to the NJCAA National Championship Tournament. Last season the Red Barons made a deep run to the national title game against Rock Valley in which they fell 13-2.

This season the Red Barons will look to return to the national title game once again and play for a different result. The Red Barons rattled off a 33-game winning streak to close out the regular season and are nearing a team total of 500 runs scored and a team slugging percentage of .708.

The Red Barons will learn their first round match-up as the NJCAA Division III bracket will be unveiled Sunday, May 22nd at noon on njcaa.org/network.

