Two men took less than two minutes to steal dozens of designer fragrance bottles worth more than $3,400 from a Mercer County Ulta store, authorities said. Officers responding to the Nassau Park Boulevard store in Princeton found that the men — believed to be in their early 20s — had entered the store with large mesh bags and went right to the men’s fragrance section around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, West Windsor Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, May 24.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO