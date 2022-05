Reclassification is the process whereby an English Learner is reclassified as a Fluent English Proficient (RFEP) student after meeting various linguistic and academic criteria set by the state and PUSD. This is one benchmark in their learning. Students are still supported following the reclassification process. Marshall Fundamental School congratulates students and families and extends its special thanks to Assistant Principal, Sandra Rizzo, Mrs. Lilia Romero, and Ms. Sulamita Salguero.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO