WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a medical episode leads to a crash. Waco Police officers were dispatched at 9:54 a.m. Monday near the 1200 Block of Elm Street, when the driver – identified as 65-year-old Armando Topete, of Waco – had a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles.

WACO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO