This is our official welcome to the Columbia County Assessor’s Office, which is running a temporary advertisement. It reminds residents that Tuesday, May 31 is the deadline to assess personal property without penalty. People who click on the ad will be directed to a website where they will be able to assess their taxes online. It’s a convenient way to save yourself a trip to the Assessor’s Office. Of course, the office is open at the County Annex on Boundary Street during regular hours except for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO