ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mayor launches ‘Tinder, except for housing’ to match investors with low-cost projects

By Douglas Hanks
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VRiR_0flBpyEL00

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday rolled out the “Building Blocks Fund” program , which she described as a matchmaking service to increase affordable housing that would pair developers with funding sources.

Investors and lenders willing to spend a combined $55 million in Miami-Dade County affordable housing projects joined the new initiative aimed at helping to address the soaring prices in Miami’s housing market.

The county’s role will be to recruit investors into offering a certain amount of money over several years, and to manage an advisory board to help match affordable housing projects with financial backers.

“This is like Tinder, except for housing,” Levine Cava said, referring to the dating app. “We want you to step up, go online, and find the funder that’s right for you,” she said in a message addressed to developers of affordable housing.

Information on the program is available at miamidade.gov/buildingblocks .

READ MORE: ‘People living in metal tool sheds.’ Miami-area mayors discuss housing crisis

Seven funders signed up for the debut of the program, with plans to steer $55 million in Miami-Dade projects. The county’s Public Housing and Community Development Department, which reports to Levine Cava, committed another $15 million to the launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08G6t0_0flBpyEL00
Eric McClelland, chairman and CEO of Red Stone Equity Partners, talks about its partnership with Miami-Dade County to launch a $70 million ‘Building Blocks Fund’ for affordable housing to address the ongoing affordability crisis during a press conference at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami, Friday, May 20, 2022. SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald

The commitments do not bind the participants to anything. A county document signed by funder Red Stone Equity Partners and released by the mayor’s office puts the word commitment in quote marks, and notes participation “will not obligate RSE to finance any projects.”

Instead, the New York-based affordable housing investor agreed to “use good faith and best efforts” to utilize at least $10 million in its financing “for affordable or workforce housing projects in Miami-Dade County through December 31, 2025.”

Red Stone CEO Eric McClelland said the $10 million investment over three years won’t be a challenge. “We will exceed that,” he said. “We’re going to keep investing in Miami-Dade County as much as we can. It’s very competitive.”

The company already has about $80 million invested in Miami-Dade projects that use federal affordable housing subsidies to make low-income housing profitable for developers and their investors.

McClelland said he’s hoping the Miami-Dade program will help Red Stone move into projects aimed at “workforce” housing ventures, which are built for buyers who make too much to qualify for “affordable” programs but struggle to buy or rent at market prices.

“We call it the missing middle,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FdLK_0flBpyEL00
Miami-Dade County Housing and Community Development Director Michael Liu talks about the launching of a $70 million ‘Building Blocks Fund’ for affordable housing to address the ongoing affordability crisis during a press conference at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami, Friday, May 20, 2022. SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald

Michael Liu, the county’s housing director, said he sees the Building Blocks program giving investors like Red Stone a chance to have a larger presence in Miami-Dade.

He also expects the effort will bring easier access to more funding for developers, who otherwise would rely on a mix of county subsidies and backing from a short list of existing lenders in the market.

“When you look at a deal, you see all the same players,” Liu said. “This will inject some competition into it.“

Comments / 2

Related
thenextmiami.com

1,441-Unit Casa Forma Submitted To Dade’s Development Impact Committee

The massive Casa Forma project planned in downtown Miami continues to advance through the approval process, with the developers now requesting a hearing before the county’s Development Impact Committee. The project was first submitted for review by Miami-Dade planners in December 2021. The developer is opting for review of...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Luckiest Tenants Live in These $900-a-Month Art Deco Apartments

The rent is too damn high all across Miami — unless you're one of the lucky residents of a Little Havana apartment building where tenants pay a paltry $900 a month even after their landlord implemented sweeping renovations. Before restoration efforts began, Dade Heritage Trust executive director Chris Rupp...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Over 11 Million available in the homeless trust for landlords of Miami apartments

Federal funding for the homeless trust offers over 11 million dollars to Miami landlords in exchange for their apartments to mitigate the shortage in housing. What may not be known to many people is that there is a Miami-Dade’s homeless trust that has $11 million and is funded in part by the state and in part by the federal government. This comes as a ray of hope amidst the worst housing crisis to hit South Florida and perhaps the entire country.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Miami mayor warns government overspending is 'socialist model gone wrong' as inflation soars

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discussed how rising inflation and interest rates are affecting American families on Saturday's "One Nation." FRANCIS SUAREZ: It is a regressive tax. What happens is most people who are in the lower part of the income spectrum have their money in banks that are not earning interest and that are losing purchasing power. Rents are through the roof across urban America. I was recently with the mayor of Austin, the mayor of Denver, the mayor of New York. I'm the president of the Conference of Mayors and we're all marveling at, you know, the fact that rents are up in all of our cities over 50%. This is the socialist model gone wrong and gone awry, where government spends more than what it takes in. Where now you have a supply chain shortage that exacerbates inflation to historic rates. And then, of course, the solution, according to the Democrats, is more government, which we've seen in places like Cuba and Venezuela just doesn't work.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Tinder#Red Stone Equity Partners#Building Blocks Fund
abovethelaw.com

Bienvenidos A Miami! Biglaw Firms Are Racing To Open Offices In The South Florida City

It’s an evolution that we’ve really never seen before and it does feel like a boom. It does feel sort of like a race to the moon. — Meredith Frank, a Miami-based recruiter for Major Lindsey & Africa, commenting on the rapid influx of Biglaw firms to the Magic City. Kirkland & Ellis recently announced that the firm would be opening a Miami office, joining the likes of Quinn Emanuel and King & Spalding. Sidley Austin, which hasn’t opened an office there yet, has hired several partners in the city.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Miami

Coral Gables resident says city’s automatic license plate recognition cameras are a constitutional violation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When Raul Mas drives around his hometown of Coral Gables, he knows he’s being watched and recorded. “These cameras operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year day or night,” Mas said. “It doesn’t matter and those images are being stored for three years.” He’s talking about the ALPR or Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras. There are 14 stationary, three portable and two mounted in patrol cars in Coral Gables. “I don’t have any criminal background, criminal record. That I know of, I’m not under any criminal suspicious. Yet, the government knows where I am,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
wlrn.org

Sale of Champlain Towers South property may prompt condo owners to sell their buildings

When you face Collins Avenue at 88th Street, a huge gap stands out between two buildings, where the Champlain Towers South collapsed last June. Now, a long black banner hangs along a fence in front with the names of the 98 victims. When it was unveiled earlier this month, Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger acknowledged the tension between remembering and moving on in a message to victims' families.
SURFSIDE, FL
Miami New Times

Employees at Understaffed Miami Prison Say Inmates, Guards, and Public Are at Risk

Ulysses Cabrera was in the midst of diagnosing his eye condition when he was sent to Miami's Federal Detention Center (FDC Miami) in October 2020 to await trial for allegedly leading a drug-trafficking gang based in Little Havana. Doctors at the University of Miami's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute believed Cabrera...
ceoworld.biz

David Martin: Terra Group Breaking Ground on Sustainable Development in South Florida

Terra Group Breaking Ground on Sustainable Development in South Florida. David Martin of Terra Group in Miami, Florida, continues breaking ground on sustainable development in South Florida. The real estate development company that he founded with his father, Pedro Martin, is committed to building and developing sustainable buildings that support the environment, the community, and the individual inhabitants.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
4K+
Followers
898
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy