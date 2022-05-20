ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Search for missing University of Minnesota student canceled after body found

By FOX 9 staff
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - The search for a missing University of Minnesota student has been canceled after a body was found in the...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 7

Babygirl46
4d ago

I'm wondering how do they know it's not foul play? although we see young college students drown in the river's alot when drinking. But is it because of that?or was he suicidal? Not much info but I get it, they must know something because they said it wasn't foul play. So young 19 these adults need to be very aware of your surroundings especially in the dark prayers go out to his family. Amen.🙏🏾

Reply
4
jengophet
4d ago

U of M Mississippi River cereal killer, strikes again. look back the last twenty years at how many males in their under 25 have supposedly driwn by themselves in that area

Reply(3)
3
Related
CBS Minnesota

Mother Charged In Eli Hart’s Death After Body Found In Trunk Shot Multiple Times

Originally published on May 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother of 6-year-old Eli Hart has been charged in the boy’s death after he was found dead in a car trunk while police were executing a traffic stop near Orono Friday morning. On Monday, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. She was arrested by Orono police early Saturday morning. (credit: Hennepin County) Orono police say they stopped a car traveling near Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard Friday morning after a caller reported the car had a shattered rear window and blown-out tire. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw what appeared...
ORONO, MN
fox9.com

Suspicious death ruled a homicide in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The death of a man whose body was found inside a Minneapolis apartment over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found that the victim, identified as 52-year-old Eric David, died from "multiple sharp force injuries" at an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue, not far from Lyndale Avenue South and West Franklin Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police: 911 services restored in Hennepin County

(FOX 9) - 911 service has been restored in Hennepin County after a brief outage Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., several metro police departments posted updates on social media indicating that 911 services were down in Hennepin County. Police departments began posting that service had been restored around 10:16 a.m.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022. Updated with the victim’s cause of death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare from “complications of blunt force head injuries.” According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Ramsey County, MN
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two arrested in Minnesota after 6-year-old boy found dead in trunk, shot up to 9 times

MOUND, Minn. — Police arrested two people after finding a child’s dead body in the trunk of the car during a traffic stop. Orono police said at a press conference they were first called for a car driving on its rims with a smashed rear windshield. Officers who arrived on scene stopped the car, and said they found blood in the vehicle before finding the 6-year-old in the trunk of the car.
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified As Eli Hart

MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say they found a boy’s body in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday morning, and two people are in custody. On Saturday, family members identified the victim as 6-year-old Eli Hart. Additionally, the superintendent for Westonka Public Schools said the victim is believed to be a kindergarten student at Shirley Hills Primary School. Police say that the boy’s death is being investigated as a domestic incident. Court records show the boy’s mother, Julissa Thaler, was recently awarded full custody of Hart. Thaler was arrested Friday in Orono and is currently...
MOUND, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Minnesota
Bring Me The News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now. Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Buffalo clinic shooting: Opening statements Monday for Gregory Ulrich's trial

(FOX 9) - Opening statements in the trial of Gregory Ulrich, the man accused of walking into the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo and opening fire, will begin Monday afternoon. Ulrich, 68, is charged with six counts of premeditated murder, four counts of attempted murder, and other crimes, for his alleged role in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, was killed in the shooting.
BUFFALO, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police investigating attempted robbery

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are investigating an attempted robbery from Thursday, May 19. At about 11:56 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SE. The victim, a 40-year-old man, said an unknown male approached him from behind and tried to start a verbal...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Documents: Mother arrested in case of boy’s body found in trunk

MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Orono police arrested a 28-year-old woman on probable cause for murder in the death of a boy found dead in the trunk of car during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning. Orono police confirmed that the woman, listed in the Hennepin County Jail Roster,...
MOUND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Burnsville Police Looking For Suspect In Bank Robberies

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Burnsville are seeking help finding a person they say robbed multiple banks. The Burnsville Police Department said the suspect robbed Associated Bank around noon on May 16. (credit: Burnsville Police Department) The person was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with no license plates, police said. (credit: Burnsville Police Department) Anyone with information is asked to call 952-895-4590.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Highway 169

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Nineteen-year-old Arianna Vos was killed in the crash, state patrol said. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tow Boat Hits Lock And Dam On Mississippi River In Wisconsin

ALMA, Wis. (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a tow boat crashed into a lock and dam on the Mississippi River Saturday night. No injuries were reported, and no cargo or fuel was spilled into the river, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Lock and Dam 4 in Alma. The sheriff’s office said the tow boat lost control as it approached the lock and dam. (credit: Peter Schultz) The Canal Barge Company, which owns the tow boat, is working to recover it. The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.
ALMA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Tow boat crashes into Mississippi River lock and dam Saturday night

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tow boat crashed into Lock and Dam #4 in Alma Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a barge operated by the Canal Barge Company was approaching Lock and Dam #4 on the Mississippi River shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday when the tow boat lost control and crashed.
ALMA, WI
boreal.org

Part of skull found along Minnesota River belongs to man from 8,000 years ago

Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Portion of Cedar Lake Parkway in Minneapolis closed until spring 2023

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A portion of Cedar Lake Parkway in Minneapolis closed Monday morning, and it will stay closed until next spring. The long-term closure of the road comes as crews continue construction on the troubled Southwest Light Rail/Green Line Extension, which will connect Eden Prairie to Minneapolis when it opens in 2027.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy