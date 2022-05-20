Serious crash with inverted vehicle in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — First responders are responding to 146th Street over U.S. 31 where a serious crash has occurred.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the crash involved an SUV being inverted and winding up on its roof. Police had to shut down lanes in both directions while fire crews worked to extricate a patient from the vehicle.





Photos by Westfield Fire Department

While the crash was called serious by the Carmel Fire Department, officials said the patient extricated from the vehicle didn’t suffer from any serious injuries.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

