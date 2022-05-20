ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
45-year-old pedestrian killed in crash involving Louisiana deputy’s vehicle

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago
LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On May 19, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash in Laplace on Airline Highway.

According to LSP, 45-year-old Dave Walker of Laplace was killed in the crash.

Reports show that a St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on duty and driving a fully marked 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol unit in the right lane of US 61 south near Windsor Street when Walker attempted to walk across the southbound lanes of US 61, just south of Windsor Street.

Police reported that as Walker entered the right lane of US 61 south, he was struck by the Tahoe.

Walker suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene according to LSP.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Tahoe were unrestrained at the time of the crash and uninjured.

In the area of the crash, there were no designated crosswalks and lighting was limited.

Impairment is not suspected of the Deputy, however, a voluntary blood sample was given and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis according to LSP.

Toxicology samples were also taken by Walker for testing as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

