ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

Mississippi State Department of Health issues Health Alert for monkeypox

By Rachel Hernandez
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UELPA_0flBopp500

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), along with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), issued a Health Alert for the monkeypox virus.

Clusters of monkeypox cases have been reported in several countries that don’t normally have monkeypox since Saturday, May 14, 2022. Previous cases have been associated with travel from Nigeria. However, most of the recent cases don’t have direct travel-associated exposure risks.

A Massachusetts resident presented with possible symptoms of monkeypox on Tuesday, May 17. The CDC confirmed the person was infected on Wednesday, May 18. CDC leaders said the person is isolated and doesn’t pose a threat to the public.

There have been no confirmed cases in Mississippi as of Friday, May 20.

The Health Alert was issued to ask clinicians to be vigilant to the characteristic rash associated with monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic infection endemic to several Central and West African countries. The wild animal reservoir is unknown. The rash associated with monkeypox features firm, well circumscribed, deep-seated and umbilicated lesions.

CDC leaders believe the risk to the public is low at this time. People who may have symptoms of monkeypox should contract their healthcare provider for a risk assessment. This includes anyone who (1) traveled to countries where monkeypox cases have been reported (2) reports contact with a person who has a similar rash or received a diagnosis of confirmed or suspected mokeypox or (3) is a man who has had close or intimate in-person contact with other men in the past month, including through an online website, app, or at a bar or party.

Read the full Health Alert here.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Police: Teen justified in shooting death of other teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Village Drive in Jackson on Saturday, May 21. Investigators believe the alleged shooter’s actions were justified. Homeowners in the area said they heard what sounded like a car crash before hearing someone scream for help. Jackson police said Christopher Patton, 15, and two other […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mail

CDC issues new hepatitis alert telling doctors to take LIVER SAMPLES from seriously ill children to test for adenovirus in search for cause of illness - after five youngsters died in America's outbreak

A new hepatitis alert was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday telling doctors to take liver samples from the sickest patients — after five children died from the disease in the U.S. and 15 needed a liver transplant. It comes as scientists remain stumped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Massachusetts State
Mississippi State, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Mississippi State, MS
Government
Fox News

Wisconsin reports first death in U.S. possibly linked to puzzling hepatitis outbreak in children

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a health alert this Wednesday regarding the first pediatric death in the United States possibly linked to the mysterious pediatric hepatitis outbreak and adenovirus, according to a recent statement. "Since being notified of this adenovirus-associated hepatitis cluster, DHS is now investigating at least...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Msdh#West African#Healthcare
The Grand Rapids Press

Hepatitis outbreak in children: CDC lists symptoms parents should look for

The Centers for Disease Control is alerting parents to the signs of hepatitis as it continues to investigate a rare outbreak among children. The agency said this week it is investigating 109 hepatitis cases that infected children under 10-year-old across the country. Ninety percent of the children affected had to be hospitalized, 14% resulted in a liver transplant and five children died. Globally more than 340 probable cases have been reported in 20 countries.
ALABAMA STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

Mississippi is the fattest place in America: Magnolia state, West Virginia and Alabama lead US health crisis with 40% of people obese, report shows

Mississippi is the fattest state in America, with two in five adults obese or morbidly obese, a report revealed Tuesday amid mounting warnings over the country's health. Telephone surveys of more than 400,000 people nationwide showed the Magnolia state had the highest rates of obesity followed by West Virginia and neighboring Alabama.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
THV11

First possible case of mysterious Hepatitis X in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas could have it's first case of "Hepatitis X." The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating an unexplained illness in a child last year. The mysterious illness has been coined "Hepatitis X," because it is an unexplained form of hepatitis. Doctors are still researching what the virus is and how children are becoming infected with it.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Authorities find man who fled officers and left 7-year-old daughter in vehicle

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, authorities have located Jonathan Bernard Brooks. Sheriff Kevin Cobb reports that Jonathan Brooks has been taken into custody. I wish to thank the Mangham Police Department and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in taking Brooks into custody. Franklin Parish Sheriff’s […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

Sixth US child dies of hepatitis in mysterious outbreak amid 180 cases and 15 youngsters left needing a liver transplant

Another child has died in the mysterious hepatitis outbreak, health officials revealed Friday bringing the national tally to six. The deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed the fatality in a press conference Friday, saying it was reported a day after the agency updated its case count.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy