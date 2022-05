On Tuesday, the New York State Senate passed a bill which prohibits the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances – dubbed “forever chemicals” – in apparel. The bill (formally S.6291 or A.7063-A) was introduced in April 2021 and is backed by Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy and State Sen. Brad Hoylman. Last week, the Assembly voted to approve the bill and now the legislation will head toward Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for approval or rejection.

