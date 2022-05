Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger through the start of the weekend. However, most of the day on Saturday will be dry. You’ll want to be prepared just in case a downpour hits while you’re setting up your Armed Forces Torchlight Parade chairs or heading out to play nine holes (This would be a fantastic weekend to download the 4 News Now First Alert Weather App, by the way). Right now, it looks like the last of the showers will subside just in time for the 7:45 p.m. parade start time. WHEW! Meanwhile, Sunday is going to be one of the nicest days we’ve seen in a while. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO