Rock Island’s Speakeasy Invites You To Laugh Hard TONIGHT!

The Davenport Public Library will host a program presented by the Cornbelt Running Club on June 2nd |Fairmount at 6:30pm. Fast or slow, you already have all the tools you need to enjoy walking/running in the QC. Even 20-minute milers enjoy personal reflection, new scenery, and fresh perspectives inaccessible by car. Cornbelt Running Club will be on hand to tell you more about the cool benefits, routes, and resources locally. If you want to go from couch to 5K or even your first Bix, they’ll show you the possibilities.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO