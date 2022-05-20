ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island’s Speakeasy Invites You To Laugh Hard TONIGHT!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 4 days ago

Doors open at 7:00 and the show starts at 8:00. Tickets are...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Davenport artist remembered as talented, generous man

Frank Hoffmaster was an artist. Before he died in the early morning hours of May 20, Frank's ink left behind indelible images on the skin and his spray paint brought life to walls throughout the Quad-Cities. His tattoo and mural work was vivid and realistic, and displayed a passion for sharing what he saw.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Pride Fest Hits Rock Island June 3-4

Join a community celebration to empower and bring awareness to the lives of the LGBTQ+ and its Allies!. Enjoy a weekend of Live music, Drag Shows, Pyro, Burlesque and much more while visiting local merchants vendors and also check out some great organizations in the 57 that will be present.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Whose Live Anyway? Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theater

Whose Live Anyway? will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Davenport’s Adler Theater!. Tickets are on sale now at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Featuring current...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Mockingbird Debuts New Richardson Play July 8

Two old friends want what the other has: wealth or love. Both are pretending to be someone they’re not. That’s the premise of 55’s next premiere – Alexander Richardson’s Your Better Self – opening July 8. 55, an arts incubator dedicated to the presentation...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
QuadCities.com

Cafeteria Karaoke! Rock Island Students Serenade Their Classmates Over Lunch

If you stopped by Washington Jr. High School during lunch period, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll hear music. But it’s where the music is coming from that will surprise you when you step inside the cafeteria. Students will volunteer and confidently stand up in front of the entire cafeteria and sing karaoke. Covering a variety of songs by artists like Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Fun at any Speed Program Coming to Davenport Public Library

The Davenport Public Library will host a program presented by the Cornbelt Running Club on June 2nd |Fairmount at 6:30pm. Fast or slow, you already have all the tools you need to enjoy walking/running in the QC. Even 20-minute milers enjoy personal reflection, new scenery, and fresh perspectives inaccessible by car. Cornbelt Running Club will be on hand to tell you more about the cool benefits, routes, and resources locally. If you want to go from couch to 5K or even your first Bix, they’ll show you the possibilities.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Kickoff a Great Summer of Reading Beyond the Beaten Path at the Quad City Botanical Center

The Rock Island Library’s “Camp iRead” summer activities and all-ages reading challenge offers more than 118 opportunities to read, learn, and have fun beyond the beaten path. Available options cover all ages, and include camp-themed craft kits, in-person events at libraries, movie showings, library outreach around town, and chances to explore new interests.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speakeasy#Comedy Show#Stand Up Comedy#Comedians
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sweet, Sweet Churro!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Well, get ready to fall in love with Churro! This one year old Pitbull Mix is the life of the party! Churro is a fun-loving, high-energy, talkative pup looking for an active home. We believe Churro would do well in a home with children and possibly other dogs, but will need a home with no cats. This goofy goober is ready for a home! Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Enjoy short calliope concerts on levee, cruises on riverboat

Enjoy a short calliope concert starting at noon, Monday-Thursday, May 23-26. Grab some lunch at one of the restaurants in LeClaire and come down to the levee for a calliope concert at noon next week. Also, the Riverboat Twilight will open for the 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend with...
LE CLAIRE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hoiabc.com

Elmwood musician celebrates magazine cover appearance

ELMWOOD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local musician celebrated a big moment in her career Saturday, with family and friends there to support. Ashley Bean is an award-winning vocalist and head of the Ashley Bean Band. She is also the latest star to headline ‘The Cover’ - an entertainment magazine based in Memphis.
ELMWOOD, IL
KWQC

QC family honors its family member killed on old I-74 bridge

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On May 21, 1990, Howard ‘Rico’ Clark was tragically killed walking across the old I-74 bridge. Saturday, his family walked on the new pedestrian bridge to hold a memorial. I didn’t know if I would cry,” said Tonya Clark, Howard’s sister. “I just feel...
wrmj.com

Hall Likes What He Sees In Downtown Aledo

A walk down memory lane. Jerry Hall was in town over the weekend. His family roots in downtown Aledo date back over 120 years. Hall was also instrumental in helping create the Aledo Main Street program.
ALEDO, IL
homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy