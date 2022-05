Hoping to just make it through the rest of the school year without further COVID catastrophes, Berkeley Unified School District puts the indoor mask mandate back on. We hope you are aware that we are amidst another massive COVID-19 infection surge in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area. Though you wouldn't know it based on our leaders’ and public health officials’ complete lack of alarm, attention, or reaction to the matter. But at least one set of Bay Area officials is acknowledging the reality of the current situation, as the Chronicle reports that Berkeley Unified School District is reinstating the indoor mask mandate, effective this coming Monday.

