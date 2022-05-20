Leanna Elizabeth Williams – Service 5/23/22 At 11 A.M.

(Springfield, MO) -- Two southwest Missouri women face up to six months in federal prison for taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, riot at the U-S Capitol. The U-S Justice Department reports Cara Hentschel of Battlefield and Mahailya Pryer of Springfield pleaded guilty last week to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Hentschel and Pryer admitted to entering the U-S Capitol and walking around for around 12 minutes before leaving.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO