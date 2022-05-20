Leanna Elizabeth Williams – Service 5/23/22 At 11 A.M.

Beverly Jane Davenport of Festus, passed away Sunday (5/22), at the age of 80. Visitation Tuesday (5/24) from 4 until 7 at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Another visitation for Beverly Davenport will be Wednesday (5/25) morning from 9 until the time of funeral services at 10 at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Festus. Burial in the Presbyterian/Methodist Cemetery in Festus.
Duane Charles “Charlie” Weber of French Village died Saturday at the age of 68. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Duane Charles Weber is Thursday evening from...
Anthony “Sonny” Louis Winston of Festus, passed away Sunday (5/22), at the age of 89. Visitation for Anthony “Sonny” Winston will be Friday (5/27) from Noon until the time of funeral service at 3 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Ralph “Gugger” Oliver Pittman, Sr. of Festus, passed away Saturday (5/21), at the age of 74. Visitation for Ralph “Gugger” Pittman Sr. will be Wednesday (5/25) from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Christina Portell of Potosi died Friday at the age o 51. The funeral service will be 1:00 Thursday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Christina Portell will be 10 to 1 Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sylvie Josiane Dennis of Festus, passed away Thursday, May 19th, she was 64 years old. There will be private family services for Sylvie Dennis under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
John Tyler Temperato of Ballwin, formerly of Festus, passed away Thursday (5/19), he was 30 years old. A memorial mass will be Friday (5/27) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. A memorial gathering for John Temperato will be Thursday (5/26) evening from 4 until 8 at the...
(Festus) Coming up on 40-years in law enforcement, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis announced his retirement set for next year. Chief Lewis has been with the Festus Police Department since May 28th, 1982. We asked Chief Lewis about his decision to retire and plans going forward. Chief Lewis wanted to...
(Park Hills) The annual Firecracker Run in Park Hills will be held Saturday, June 25th. Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammi Coleman says registration is now underway. The Firecracker Run in Park Hills benefits the chamber’s scholarship program.
(Bonne Terre) This is National Stroke Awareness Month and a good time to review the warning signs. Registered Nurse Lynn Rasnick is the Director of Clinical Excellence at Parkland Health Centers in Bonne Terre and Farmington. She says to remember this acronym, BE FAST. Parkland Health Center is an Advanced...
(Farmington) The St. Francois County PRCA Rodeo is coming back to Farmington this Friday and Saturday at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. Ann Goodman is the Rodeo Co-Chair and she says that this weekend will be a lot of fun for the whole family. Goodman says the Navarre Trickriders are...
(Ste. Genevieve) A 54 year old man from Ste. Genevieve was seriously injured in a traffic accident Sunday night on Route O in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says John Shearin Junior was driving his motorcycle south when he went into the northbound lane to pass a vehicle and hit the front of a Jeep Wrangler driven by James Orr of St. Louis.
(Crystal City) The Crystal City Hornets never had a chance to find their bearings and fell to the Greenville Bears 17-1 in 3 innings Monday in the Class 2 baseball state sectionals on KJFF. Greenville swung the bats well early and often. Greenville scored 11 more times in the second...
(Springfield, MO) -- Two southwest Missouri women face up to six months in federal prison for taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, riot at the U-S Capitol. The U-S Justice Department reports Cara Hentschel of Battlefield and Mahailya Pryer of Springfield pleaded guilty last week to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Hentschel and Pryer admitted to entering the U-S Capitol and walking around for around 12 minutes before leaving.
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A Washington, Missouri-based drive-thru coffee concept is set to open this week in St. Peters at the 5230 MO-94 parking lot, on the JBloom Designs corporate campus. Exit 11 Drive-Thru Coffee House has a 10-year lease agreement with JLBloom Designs, and for the past few...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The group Mental Health America came out with some startling findings from 2022. One of those findings: 15% of youth experienced a major depressive episode in the past year. Fenton mother Shaquila Appling said her daughter Ashira was one of those youth. Ashira Appling, 14,...
(Festus) Festus Tigers senior Jacob Meyers is the Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Meyers brought home Class 4 sectional championships in the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter races Saturday, adding to a dominant running season. Meyers also ran a leg on the 4-by-800-meter relay team that finished third...
A business is Gasconade County is damaged by a fire caused by a lightning strike. The Owensville Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire just south of Owensville early Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the roof of the structure, and the ceiling inside, on fire. Extra crews were called in.
New developments in a plan to ease the supply-chain crisis by hauling shipping containers through the St. Louis region via the Mississippi River. The plan for a new container port in Jefferson County has taken another step forward.
